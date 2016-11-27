Eleven films compete for Gandhi Medal at IFFI

more-in

The prize will be awarded to a creative initiative that promotes peace, human rights and inter-cultural dialogue

Eleven films are competing here for the International Council for Films, Television and Audio-visual Communication (ICFT)–UNESCO Gandhi Medal Prize.

The entries are from the International Film Section and one from the Indian Panorama Section at the 47th International Film Festival of India.

Lola Poggi Goujon, Secretary General of ICFT and jury member, told reporters on Saturday that the criteria for the Gandhi Medal reflect UNESCO’s fundamental mandate of building peace in the mind of men and women, while focussing on human rights, inter-cultural dialogue and promotion of diversity of cultural expressions.

C. Senthil Rajan, film festivals director, announced the contestants for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi medal prize. They include The Apology (Canada), Beluga (Iran), Cold of Kalandar (Turkey), Exiled (Latvia), The Family:Dementia (Spain), Harmonia (Israel), A Real Vermeer (The Netherlands) and Allama (India).

The ICFT is a non-governmental organisation that aims to stimulate the production and distribution of high quality audio-visual work, especially of young artists.

The panel said that in 1994, UNESCO had issued a commemorative medal marking the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. The medal bears a portrait of Gandhiji engraved by the French artist Pierre-Yves Tremois. Etched underneath is the Mahatma’s message of hope: “In the midst of darkness, light prevails”. The reverse carries the UNESCO logo.

Human struggle

Many of the films screened at IFFI, even those not in competition for the Gandhi medal, is on the message of peace and universal human struggles.

Bidyut Kotoky, director of Guns and Guitars - a Musical Travelogue, said that the objective of his film is to change the perception of north-east India as filled with terrorism, insurgency and violence, and, instead, show some positive aspects about it.

Mr. Kotoky said that his film reveals the extent of anger and alienation felt by the people of the north-east caused by years of neglect and how they embraced music in this cradle of violence. He also said that his film is not anti-establishment, rather it focusses on the hardships faced by the common man who gets caught in the crossfire.

Another film-maker from the north-eastern region, Haobam Paban Kumar, director of the film Loktak Lairembi, said that he had been working on documentary films for over a decade. He made his debut at IFFI with a film on the socio-political situation in Manipur. The film follows the sufferings of Tomba and his family when some officials burnt his hut down.

One morning, Tomba accidentally finds a gun and the implications of this discovery and its impact on Tomba and his family are depicted in the film.

Sudesh Balan, director of the film Ormayude Athirvarambukal said that his film depicts the universal struggle with ageing and loneliness. He said that it was very important that people develop strong bonds in their relationships.

Transgender identity

The world premiere of the pathbreaking Venezuelan film Tamara, which is a social drama that explores the journey of a transgender, was also held here.

The story is about Teo Almanza, a transgender who is in search for identity. It depicts the day-to-day struggle one undergoes with societal taboos as well as inner conflicts regarding who a person wants to become in contrast to what the society wants the person to be.

Tamara is a reaction to the norms and the codes of conduct prescribed by a society that refuses any change. It is a film about transphobia, the hatred that society exhibits against transgenders.

The film is inspired by the life and struggles of Tomas Mariano Adrian Hernandez, now Tamara Adrian. She is the first transgender person to become a Member of Parliament in Venezuela.

Elia Schneider, the Venezuelan writer-director, told reporters the story took five years to translate into a film.

“For every transgender, there are two kinds of trouble. One is to fight against yourself and recognise who you are and the second is a fight against the lack of identity, exclusion and violence by rest of the world,” Tamara Adrian said.

She hoped that cinema would increasingly bring such issues to the fore and start debates in the society to bring the much needed change in collective consciousness.

Fighting racism

Luis Fernandez, the lead actor of the film, noted that discrimination against minorities is deep-seated in our societies and there is a need for all of us to unlearn these prejudices. He called for educating children from the very beginning to see the world with an open mind and accept diversities in the society.

Akofa Djankui, one of the film producers from Ghana to participate in IFFI, spoke of the social evil of racism that is still prevalent in Ghana. She said that she hoped cinema would help in educating people to rise above such practices that are a baggage of the colonial past.

Whitney Valcin, the other producer, noted that racism has been prevalent in the U.S. for decades now.

‘We are progressing but still have a long way to go and hope that our movies reach out to maximum number of people and bring in a significant change in the way they think’, she said.

This is the theme of Leila Djansi’s Like Cotton Twines. Set in a Ghanaian village the protagonists of the movie are locked in a battle between history, Church and State.

Like Cotton Twines won the top prize for best narrative feature at the recently concluded Savannah Film Festival.

The film is about a 14 year-old Ghanian girl, Tuigi, who is supposed to become a Trokosi, a social practice prevalent in tribal communities of Ghana where young girls have to become slaves to the gods as a part of an appeasement of sins committed by their family members. The film depicts the trials of African-American volunteer, Micah Brown, who is teaching in Tuigi’s village, in his quest to give Tuigi a life outside the constraints of tradition.