Carnival comes to town

To see a rapid burst of colours, music, beats, and dance is always a feast to the eyes and the heart. The Carnival of Barranquilla, performed by Son Latino from Colombia made one gyrate to the salsa beats on which the adept dancers were performing on. Carnival of Barranquilla is Colombia's most important folkloric celebration and the second largest carnival in the world. It was as one of the masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO. It was brought to Delhi by the Embassy of Colombia in India in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

To know better about this incredible fiesta, we had the Director Federman Brito of Son Latino troupe converse and share their insights on this pulsating art form.

Edited excerpts:

On the relevance of Carnival of Barranquilla for Colombians

​The Carnival of Barranquilla is the second best carnival in the world and the first in terms of number and diversity of folk expressions. The Carnival has become an icon of Colombia and for the people of Barranquilla, the carnival is an everyday feeling. The makers of the Carnival (musicians, dancers, handicrafts, choreographies, designers and all other artists who participate in the celebration) are a source of traditional knowledge that is passed from one generation to the other and each year innovate, allowing the Carnival to be alive.

On the music and costumes used for the dance

​The Carnival is multicultural and inclusive expression and open to all manifestations of music. However, it is basically a reflection of the blending of European, African and indigenous root of the population. For example, the dresses show​ ​Spanish influence and other African and indigenous costumes. The musicians play traditionally the millo flute and percussion like tambor, llamador, alegre and maracas. There is another format as well. The band that uses redoblante, bombo, platillos and wind instruments of European origin such as trumpet and clarinet.

On the troupe Son Latino and the choreographies performed

​Son Latino is a fantasy group that has been participating in the Carnival since 2005. We perform Latin rhythms like salsa, cha cha and rumba. We have been awarded Congo de Oro award which is given to best of the carnival groups in the world. Son Latino is part of the dance company Matuna comprising 30 professional dancers and folk music group.

​At this particular performance in Kamani Auditorium, we brought 10 dances from the Carnival of Barranquilla to perform Cumbia, Garabato, Congo, Baile Negro, Farota, Puya, Mapale, Negritas Maimonides, Danza Afro, and Salsa. Also, we included a presentation of live music and traditional singing.

On similarities between Colombian and Indian folk dances

​In our first time trip to India, what we have witnessed so far is that there are similarities between Indian folk music and Colombian music because of the use of percussions.

On experience of performing in India

This is my first visit to India and my experience in Delhi has been a lovely one. The audience here is very receptive and showed keen interest in knowing more about our dance forms and culture. ​ ​The applause from the audience after each performance made us realise that there is both admiration and acceptance of the art form from our country. It’s an overwhelming experience to know this.