Building mental muscle

Sports psychologist, M.N. Vishwanath decided to turn writer after a futile search for a good sports counsellor to help his son, Akhil. Talking at the launch of his book, Success Mantra in Sports at the KSHA Club House recently, Vishwanath said, “Akhil is a table tennis player and was going through a bad patch. I was unable to find help. I took up a professional course in counselling and helped him remove his mental block. I felt I should help others as well and the idea for writing this book was born. I delved into the subject and after four years of research, I was able to write the book.”

Former track and field star, Ashwini Nachappa who released the book said in today’s stressful times, one has to learn to cope with negative emotions such as anger, despair and self-doubt. The hurdles can only be overcome by developing a strong mind, self-belief and a positive outlook. Recalling her journey and success in sports, Ashwini said mental training played big role in her career. “It was my interaction with sports psychologist, Dr. Rupen Das that provided me with a new perspective and instilled self-belief in me that enabled me to beat P.T. Usha for the first time.”

Athlete Arjun Devaiah, who was also present, said it was his self-confidence and positive outlook that helped him shine in athletics, though he began his career late. However, he insisted, “Merely reading these books are not enough, one should also practice the concepts in the book.”

The 376-page-book, addresses key mental aspects of sports in an easy and simple manner with anecdotes and personal experiences from an impressive range of national and international sportspersons. It is a practical book with concepts, ideas, mind drills, incidents, and interviews. Topics like emotions and emotional intelligence, motivation, handling pressure, importance of focus and the power of self-confidence are dealt in detail. Tools are provided for coaches on how to assess these values including a chapter on the power of the sub-conscious mind and meditation. However, if the author had cut down the flab, the book would have been a concise and compact read. The fonts could have bigger and the pricing (Rs.550) more affordable.