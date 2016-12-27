Best of television in 2016

more-in

2016 was filled with unprecedented decisions (we’re looking at you, America), civil wars and the passing away of many notable people. But in the middle of all that, 2016 was also the year that gave us some of the best television shows, including some brand new ones. Here is a list of several new shows that we at The Hindu couldn’t quit binge-watching!

The Crown (Netflix)

Prince Phillip, consort to Queen Elizabeth II, is famously said to have complained about their children taking Windsor as the official surname, instead of Mountbatten —“I am the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his own children!”

In the show, the moment comes during preparations for the coronation at Westminster Abbey. Phillip is furious and Elizabeth is torn between being herself and being Queen. The 10-episode show is as much an insight into the life of Queen Elizabeth and her family as much as a re-look into history. “It’s not just the story of a family, it’s the story of post-War Britain,” says director Stephen Daldry in one of the featurettes.

The show begins with the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip in 1947 and continues all the way till 1955, covering the death of King George VI, the Great Smog of 1952 and Winston Churchill’s final years as Prime Minister.

Next season: Filming Rotten Tomatoes: 90% Metacritic: 89 Where you can watch it: Netflix

Westworld (HBO)

Thandie Newton in a scene from ‘Westworld’. | Photo Credit: AP

If you liked 2011’s Black Mirror, Westworld might be right up your alley. Set in the mid-21st century, Westworld is the dystopian story of robots turning sentient in a not-so-distant future. But the show gives us more than that.

A Western-themed amusement park, named Westworld, is populated by robots that resemble human beings in every way except one—they can be cleaned up when they ‘die’ and re-programmed. These ‘hosts’ as they are known as, are programmed to be in story loops that visitors to the park—‘newcomers’—can participate in. But there is a visitor on a killing spree, a maze that pops up again and again, and the hosts’ slowly-awakening minds—all culminating in a mind-bending final episode.

Next season: 2018 Rotten Tomatoes: 89% Metacritic: 74 Where you can watch it: Hotstar Premium

Stranger Things (Netflix)

What if ET from Extra Terrestrial was bad? That would pretty much sum up Netflix’s Stranger Things. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is on the search for her missing son, Will Byers, who has vanished mysteriously. Alternate realms, parallel dimensions and other species all come into Joyce’s path as she sets out to investigate.

The sci-fi horror thriller is set in the eighties and serves as an ode to Stephen King, the Steven Spielberg films of the eighties and possibly, the Goosebump novels. We bet that you can’t finish the 7–episode series without binge watching. Go on, try it.

Next season: Somewhere in 2017 Rotten Tomatoes: 95% Metacritic: 76 Where you can watch it: Netflix

Atlanta (FX)

This comedy-drama show, premiering in September, is about a poor, homeless, jobless rapper, played by a perfect Donald Glover, who seeks to make his and daughter’s life better. Earnest Marks has a rough life and the series — while also being humourous — showcases this unapologetically. The show’s bigger picture, though, is the African-American culture it brings to the table, while also exploring other issues like racism, gun culture and the hip-hop industry.

The Guardian called it the “smartest and funniest show on TV” saying, “Atlanta is what television looks like when writers and creative teams are allowed to take risks.” Indiewire called it “essential viewing”. Vox dubbed it the best show of the fall.

Next season: renewed for next season Rotten Tomatoes: 100% Metacritic: 90 Where you can watch it: Unfortunately, Atlanta isn’t available in India yet.

People vs OJ Simpson: The American Crime Story (FX)

“The most publicised criminal trial in American history”, footballer O.J. Simpson’s trial, is a gripping account that starts with a double murder all the way till Simpson’s acquittal. The show has received critical acclaim and numerous awards—it garnered 22 nominations and 9 wins at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards. It also won the top prize—Outstanding Limited Series.

The cast includes Cuba Gooding Jr., John Travolta, David Schwimmer, Sarah Paulson among others. Even though you know how the show will end, watch for some nail-biting drama.

Next season: In development, to be based on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina Rotten Tomatoes: 97% Metacritic: 90 Where you can watch it: Hotstar Premium

The Night Of (HBO)

Riz Ahmed, Poorna Jagannathan and Peyman Moaadi in ‘The Night Of’. | Photo Credit: AP

A young woman in New York City’s Upper West side is murdered and Pakistani-American Nasir ‘Naz’ Khan is blamed for it. The Night Of explores his journey through NYC’s criminal justice system— especially in 21st century America with the aftermath of 9/11 and the Islamophobia that followed. There are eight one-hour episodes, totalling the twists and turns that Nasir’s life goes through.

Telegraph called it “TV to obsess over”, while The Guardian dubbed Riz Ahmed as “hypnotic”.

Bonus: The HBO miniseries was adapted from the critically acclaimed 2008 BBC One crime-drama show Criminal Justice, written by Peter Moffatt.

Next season: None Rotten Tomatoes: 95% Metacritic: 90 Where you can watch it: Hotstar Premium

The Night Manager (BBC)

Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager | Photo Credit: © Des Willie/BBC/The Ink Factory

Tall, suave British spy infiltrates deep into enemy territory and takes out the bad guys. No, we’re not talking about James Bond, although comparisons were inevitable.

Adapted from John le Carre’s novel of the same name, The Night Manager has war veteran Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) infiltrate the inner circle of notorious arms dealer, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie)— described as the “worst man in the world”. Pine has suffered directly at the hands of Roper, but as a former soldier, he’s also disgusted by the man who makes his millions off war.

Roper is slippery, cautious and virtually untraceable by authorities, including the MI6. Agent Angela Burr (Olivia Coleman), who has been on Roper’s tail, recruits Pine.

Watch for the brilliant cast, the tight scripting and some excellent storytelling. Also, see if you can spot le Carre himself, who makes a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance.