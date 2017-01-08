Before the magic begins...

At a time when attention spans are short and the millennials believe in accessing everything, from education to entertainment, at the click of a button, Madame Tussauds located at 22 cities across the world, continues to draw crowds in droves. With selfies becoming a craze, it is common to see pictures on Facebook pages showing people clicking themselves with the wax figures of their favourite film stars, personalities, sportspersons and political leaders. For those who have not visited any of these wax museums the wait is over as Madame Tussauds’ 23rd attraction is opening shortly in New Delhi’s Connaught Place. Besides housing figures of local interest its star attraction include statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Steve Mansfield, Principal Sculpture Artist, Merlin Magic Making, in an interaction waxes eloquent on how these figures are made, the research undertaken on the subject and some of his own experiences. Associated with the organisation for more than 15 years, Mansfield has created portraits of Prince William and Harry, David Cameron, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Dame Judi Dench, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Michael Jackson. The Bollywood portraits overseen by him include Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif for Madame Tussauds London and Narendra Modi and Shah Rukh Khan for Madame Tussauds Delhi.

Edited excerpts:

On the criteria for choosing a personality for the wax figure

Our choice of figures reflects those celebrities our visitors want to see, based on regular polls and feedback; together with extensive monitoring and research by our global and local teams looking at news events and other indicators of who’s ‘in’ both internationally, and in those markets where we have an attraction.

On deciding on the pose and costumes

Our figure poses and costumes is a collective decision between the celebrity and the studio. We usually select a very interactive pose or a signature style of the celebrity.

On the process of creation of the figure

Making of wax figures entails a huge process. The first step is sculpting and moulding. The measurements from the sitting are used to make an metal armature to replicate the pose and the head and hands are then sculpted from clay, from which plaster moulds are taken. A mixture of beeswax and Japan wax is heated to 74 Celsius, and is poured into the moulds. The plaster casts are removed once the wax has cooled to leave the hollow wax head. The second step is hair and styling. The eyes are made from acrylic with silk threads to simulate the veining of the eye while the iris is hand painted. The hair are individually inserted by hand, washed, and then cut and styled to finish. Meanwhile, the figure is painted using layers of oil-based paints to accurately replicate skin tone. The third and final phase is the finished figure. The head and hands are fitted to the body, which is then dressed in the chosen styling. It takes around four months and 20 artists to complete a figure. But this can vary depending on complexity. We have a large team of very talented creative people here at the studio, who are variously working on a number of figures at any time. Those involved are sculptors, moulders, wax-finishers, hair and colouring artists, hair stylists, costumers and photographers...and that’s without all the people working behind the scenes: production managers; researchers and talent management team.

On the quality of wax used

The consistency of the wax does not change with the change in climate/location. However, we do control temperatures in our attractions, all we need to ensure is it does not go above 68 degrees.

On ensuring authenticity of the wax figures

We go for a sitting with the celebrity. At a sitting our sculptors take around 250 measurements and 180 photos. The subject is photographed at various angles in the pose of the final figure. Hand casts and dental casts are also taken at this early stage.

On the figures he sculpted for Madame Tussauds in Delhi

The two main characters I have sculpted for the new Madame Tussauds in Delhi are Shah Rukh Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a Principal Sculptor, though, a large part of my job is overseeing the various stages of production of many other figures for this new attraction. I very much enjoy working on the Indian figures, particularly those connected with the Bollywood industry. There’s a wealth of films to be enjoyed, and I always watch films connected to who I am sculpting, or overseeing. Generally, we approach all our figures in the same meticulous way. Something I am mindful of is that we are not, as sculptors, always initially familiar with particular personalities – personalities who are incredibly well-known where they will eventually be featured. So research and guidance from a variety of sources, to compliment the technical and artistic side of what we do, can be essential.

On his experience with sculpting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah Rukh Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s figure was an overwhelming experience; he was very interested in the whole process and very religiously sat through the entire sitting. He was extremely cooperative and patient we took over 250 measurements. He was very encouraging, as a brand we are very proud to have made his figure.

My memory of meeting Shah Rukh Khan makes me feel warmly towards the figure I sculpted of him. I have to say that there are some particularly brilliant new figures coming through for Delhi, which although I am only overseeing, I feel very proud of.

For those who are no more, we have a research team that does all the historic research, trying to get all the possible pictures and information. We also get in touch with the celebrity’s family.

Regal option

Anshul Jain, General Manger and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd is busy with the launch and is obviously not keen to disclose too many details about the museum till it is unveiled at the Capital’s landmark Regal Building.

Talking about choosing Delhi as the first city for launching the Madame Tussauds in India, he says they could not think of a better place to launch than right in the heart of the nation’s Capital. “Madame Tussauds is iconic and so is Connaught Place. I think they perfectly complement each other. Even from a tourist point of view I think CP is a must do. The history of CP compliments the 250 years legacy of Madame Tussauds.”

Jain sounds optimistic about the response expected. “We are already receiving an overwhelming response from people be it on social media or otherwise. We have something to offer for all age groups therefore we expect large numbers to walk in.”

But does it holds true for the millenials as well. “I think this is about the right time to enter India. While the young are glued to TV, Internet they are also very open to try new things. Madame Tussauds Delhi will offer a host of experiences. We showcase figures in dynamic poses to make the whole experience more immersive.”