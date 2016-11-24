All CARDSon the table

more-in

Bengaluru magician Nikhil Raj showcases his enchanting prowess in his magic spectacle – Mysticity, this Sunday, finds ALLAN MOSES RODRICKS

Who doesn’t love a good magic trick? The cards with a life of their own, the mind-boggling disappearing act, the levitating assistant, the floating cards, the mysterious multiplying birds and the magical aura of it all -- magic has always being a fascination for the masses.

And when you meet 20-year-old Bengaluru magician Nikhil Raj, he promises to take your fascination to an all new awe-inspiring level with his mystic magic.

Come Sunday and Nikhil showcases his spectacular wizardry at NUMA Church Street in a never-before seen magic demonstration he calls Mysticity.

This is a show I’m really looking forward to, beams an excited Nikhil.

“This is my second Mysticity show. Mysticity is known for its difference. If people who’ve seen it before in the first two shows expect the same, they’re going to be in for many surprises. And first-timers will see magic that is completely out-of-the-box. There are a lot of magic shows around the world. But people mostly end up watching the same thing. In Mysticity 2, there will be many things unusual and unexpected.”

What sets his show apart from the rest? Nikhil says, there are various kinds of magic.

“Namely – illusions, conjuring, close-ups, mentalism, hypnotism and more; and then there is the angle. Usually, every magician sticks to one angle and does one kind of magic. In Mysticity, we’ve broken every rule in the book. We combine the various forms of magic and perform across multiple angles.”

The wizard points out that people usually have this stereotype that magic is for kids, it’s cheating or it’s just tricks or science.

“Maybe it’s true. But I want to break those stereotypes. Magic is not just that. It’s beyond. I want to open people’s eyes to a world they’ve never known before. It’s taken me years of practice to learn magic. I want people to believe in magic.”

“I want them to believe that it’s real and realise that magic is for everyone and makes everyone happy.”

The ace illusionist further says while most of the elements in his show have already been done, he adds his own signature to them. “I follow a lot of Western magicians and I try to do something different from what they usually do. I keep trying to push myself and innovate. While the elements may be the same, I try to bring in a lot of other faces to that magic. I create my own routine. Mysticity is especially famous for its routine since it’s completely different from other magic shows. It’s a very creative show.”

Although Nikhil grew up surrounded by magic thanks to his father, the internationally renowned magician Raj Muthaiah, he never took to it himself. “I found myself often backstage watching my dad perform since he used to take me to all his shows. I was a bored kid since I was behind the scenes. It was only when I attended magic conventions and was in the audience that I found magic. That was magic for me. That amazed me and it was a new feeling unlike anything I had experienced before. That’s when I started practicing magic and showing tricks to people and making them happy. That motivated me and there was no turning back after that. From my first show at the age of eight for a competition, I moved on to performing in schools, colleges, corporate events, TV channels and now, performing professionally.”

And Nikhil points out it is a good time to be a magician, even though there is a lot of competition, especially in Bengaluru. “Since I have my own routine, it’s a good career. I would definitely recommend it to aspiring magicians. In magic, more than hard work, what takes you forward is dedication and practice. You need to become fool proof. Magic is becoming integral in the entertainment scene.

The 20-year-old has seen himself grow in the field. “With my interest in acting, theatre has actually helped me a lot. Magic and theatre are an amazing combination. Doing a trick is one thing, adding a story or an act to it takes it to another level.”

To trick-busters who are only interested in figuring out everything at magic shows, Nikhil one-lines: “Magic is something you should enjoy. When you try to find the logic, it becomes tragic,” he laughs at his rhyming quip.

The spellcaster also affirms that magic has a bigger role to play than mere entertainment. “Magic can help social causes as well. I helped raise funds for victims of the Nepal earthquake in shows organised by the Institute of Magic and Allied Arts. Magic is a tool to inform people and make them aware of several health and community issues. Since I’m studying Masters in Social Work at Christ University, I’ve seen how effective magic is in teaching and educating people during my community visits.”

Get spellbound at ‘Mysticity 2’ at NUMA Church Street, on November 27 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.