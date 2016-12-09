more-in

Daniel Bye took a little break in Bengaluru during his hectic 10-city tour with Going Viral. “Bengaluru is number six,” he said in a short chat before the show at the British Council. “I started in Mumbai, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Chandigarh. From here I go to Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati and back to Mumbai where I will watch a bit of cricket.” Daniel is travelling with his wife and daughter and will be spending Christmas in Kerala before heading back for Britain.

Going Viral looks at the spread of a fantastical disease, where people weep uncontrollably. On why he chose weeping, the 36-year-old theatre-maker from Middlesbrough said, “It is a metaphoric counterpoint to social reality. I chose weeping over laughing because it enabled a study of empathy.”

While the fictitious disease is not fatal, Daniel says, “It is seriously debilitating. It is a disease of power.” The performance also looks at the power of media in spreading information as well as misinformation. “Things spread faster in the age of Twitter. It took the Merchant Navy 150 years to include citrus fruit on board after it was proved that scurvy is caused by Vitamin C deficiency! In the time of an epidemic, panic and paranoia go ahead of the disease. During the spread of Ebola, the media peddled a kind of ghoulish fascination with the crisis and its effects with little real sympathy for the human cost of the tragedy. Then when one or two white people got it, the coverage they got was strikingly disproportionate.”

Describing Going Viral as a show blending storytelling and performance, Daniel says it is a very different kind of storytelling. While the performance is collaborative, Daniel who has also written Going Viral says, “It is not like a stand-up comedy where the audience is called on stage and humiliated. The show goes to dark places, but the audience is looked after.”

On how much of the show is scripted and how much extempore, Daniel whose first show, The Price of Everything, has been performed over 100 times in the UK and internationally says: “Almost all of it is scripted, but there is always a certain amount that is extempore. The rough rule of thumb is that if it feels extempore, then it almost certainly is. But maybe five to ten per cent of the material that feels extempore may in fact be something that was originally extempore, but has been kept in.”

Having performed Going Viral 70 times, Daniel says, “The script doesn’t change from place to place but of course the extemporisations do. That makes each show in its way unique.” For research, Daniel says, he “did a lot of reading, and spent a week at Warwick University meeting a series of specialists. Then when I was writing and developing the show, I worked closely with Dr. Mark Booth, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Durham. He had a lot of input into the script and helped keep the science accurate.”

And the science is accurate right down to the fact that the R0 (pronounced R naught) or basic reproduction number, a mathematical term that indicates how contagious an infectious disease is, of measles is 18, much higher than Ebola or AIDS.

Daniel, whose other work includes the award-winning How to Occupy an Oil Rig and Story Hunt, says he would not describe Going Viral as a science play “but I wouldn’t argue with anyone who did. Science is certainly one of its fundamental constituents.”

The show examines how things spread, it explores the spread of disease, of ideas, of panic. Talking about his fascination with epidemiology, Daniel says, “It is the study of the spread of disease throughout society. So to properly pursue epidemiology it is necessary to be both scientist and sociologist. It is impossible to perform an experiment in epidemiology — to do so, it would be necessary to release a disease into society, which would be difficult to get past the ethics committee. But I can perform that experiment in a play.”