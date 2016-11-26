Abhishek Bachchan on working in multi-starrers and Aishwarya Rai’s comeback after a break

Abhishek Bachchan feels contended in life despite facing many ups and downs during his acting career spanning 16 years now since he started with Refugee. “I wake up every morning and try to fulfil my dreams. How many people in this world are able to do that? So, I feel blessed with whatever I have done and I will strive to do more such work which challenges my abilities. I had failures but I think that a failure is not a failure when you have learned something from it,” says Abhishek.

The actor has done films of different genres but many feel he is best suited for intense roles. "I choose what I feel to do at that point of time and I just go with instincts," says Bachchan who was in the Capital recently for a brand launch of Omega watches. He affirmed being comfortable with doing multi-starrers and asserted that he does not hesitate in giving away screen time to fellow actors if the story demands so. "In my career, I never had any ego clashes with my fellow actors on sets although I have worked with all the big names in the industry. The environment at the sets is always friendly and creative where the actors work to make each other's performance better," says the 40-year-old actor.

Known for his no-nonsense image created by Dhoom franchise, he does not shy away of becoming a happy-go-lucky guy by doing comic parts and admits that he was comfortable doing comedy roles in films like Bol Bachchan and Housefull 3. “It would be terrible for any actor to be stagnant as they have to challenge themselves for the roles they have not done before and they have to keep surprising the audience. It is harder to make people laugh to your comedy and I tried doing it and hopefully I will surprise the audience with a negative role also if a good script comes to me," remarks Abhishek. He also added that he does not feel pressurised to perform because of the family legacy that he carries and asserts that it is his work which can make people remember him, and not the family legacy.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went for an image change and Abhishek says he regularly discusses work with his wife at home and supports her doing different roles in films. “As an admirer of her work, I am happy that she is coming back in front of the camera all over again and getting regular work," says Bachchan with a smile. Of late he is getting known more as the owner of kabaddi and football teams than as an actor. "I do not know much about cricket, so I cannot contribute anything to it. As I used to play basketball and participated in athletics when I was in school, I know the plight of those youngsters who are engaged in sports other than cricket. They do not garner enough attention from the people. What I have tried doing is to repackage the popular sport like Kabaddi and brought it into the spotlight by which people have started talking about them and surely there will be positive changes in the near future," reflects Abhishek.