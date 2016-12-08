‘I keep learning from Nazreen’

Sandhya Mridul, who started her career from television, is back on the small screen with the role of a wife of a soldier in the film “Prisoners of War”. Having acted in critically-acclaimed films like “Page 3”, “Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II” and recent “Angry Indian Goddesses”, she is happy with the kind of films being made.

Excerpts from an interview:

What was the turning point in life which made you choose acting over a corporate career?

I was the youngest manager from India in the KLM airlines and everyone was amazed at my early career success but only I was not happy with it. One day, while sitting inside my cabin, I wrote an imaginary resignation letter and within the spur of the moment I sent it to my boss. That was the moment when I came out of my earlier life and started doing what I always wanted to do. In my view, we have to shut down all other doors to get into one.

I cannot say that I have used the training in corporate for helming any character as I feel every character was born when it was given to me. But I can assert that corporate has taught me to live in discipline and I still do the paper work very cautiously which sometimes nag my scheduler (laughs).

You started your career with television but kept away from daily saas-bahu soaps. How do you see the change in the television industry?

I was always choosy about roles from the beginning and I got to work with good television directors including Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu and Nupur Asthana who were making good content at that time. There was versatility in television but saas-bahu soaps homogenised the industry.

I realised that I cannot do acting only for glamour and I need challenging, realistic roles. There is no point playing a fake character who stands in a kitchen with double shades make-up and wearing designer sari but does not impact viewers through her acting. I do not want any extra attention and I only want to be a part and for anything that makes that part more effective. Even my character in ‘Waisa Bhi Hota hai Part II’ did not have any make-up and I even got short hair cut.

Since nationalism is the talk of the town these days, was the role of soldier's wife in “Prisoners Of War” difficult to sketch?

It was very much easy to decide as I loved the character of Nazreen Khan who is strong yet filled with emotions. Nikhil Advani told me that he wants to create the character through me as it does not have much of the dialogues but it has so many layers of emotions which should be carefully delivered. Nazreen is someone who is less fiery from outside, vulnerable yet very strong and someone from whom I keep learning as I perform it. From someone as fierce and strong as Agni Sinha of ‘Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II’, I want to become the controlled Nazreen Khan.

Do you think we are aping the West by making television series, web series on their pattern.

If something is being adapted from the West and is giving good content, that should be welcomed. I think there is a market in India where series based television can be accepted and that market has not yet been tapped. Social media has created awareness about the preferences one can have from choices provided. The earlier audience had no option but to consume the content provided to them but they now have mediums to choose and that has made the market more competitive. Yes, having known faces from film industry like directors and actors will help in reaching more audience and will make the content more diverse.

Be it “Page 3” or “Angry Indian Goddesses”, you have always been doing content-driven cinema. How do you see the present trend in which female oriented films are working?

I personally do not think much about screen time as I am an actor and I will do any work which challenges me as an actor, no matter whether it is commercial or not. I was not gone anywhere after ‘Waisa Bhi Hota hai Part II’ but whatever I was doing was not getting released as no one was believing in it. But now after doing ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, I am happy that films which earlier were not able to release, are now creating a buzz.

Also, women are being treated as the subject of the films and I congratulate Vidya Balan and Kangna Ranaut for their strong portrayal of women characters.