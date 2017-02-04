‘Congress only saw me as a Hindu face’

Satpal Maharaj, spiritual guru and former Congress MP who switched his loyalty to the BJP, has alleged that he was denied higher responsibilities in the Congress as the party considered him a “Hindu face”.

Mr. Maharaj, who joined the BJP in 2014 soon after Harish Rawat became Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, alleged that the Congress was “looking at people as Hindu and Muslim face.”

It “neither honoured nor respected” its loyal workers. The Congress leadership chose to ignore his “seniority and capabilities” and gave major posts to Mr. Rawat, he said.