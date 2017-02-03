Varun gets the call at last

more-in

The BJP issued a second list of star campaigners (party leaders whose campaign bills are not footed by the candidate but by the party) for the third and fourth phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, this time including Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi who was absent from an earlier list. Mr. Gandhi’s inclusion has been explained by the BJP top brass (which is never comfortable with him) as related to the fact that Sultanpur, Amethi and Rae Bareily, the Gandhi family pocket boroughs, are to go to the polls in the third and fourth phases on February 19 and 23. “That is his area and that is why he is in this list,” said a senior general secretary of the party. Mr. Gandhi has had run-ins with the BJP top brass, as his push to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate during the Allahabad national executive of the party was not appreciated by party president Amit Shah

