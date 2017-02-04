Modi terms political rivals in U.P. a ‘SCAM’

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took on his political rivals in Uttar Pradesh terming them a “scam.”

Addressing a mammoth rally in Meerut, Mr Modi said, “The BJP’s fight in this election is against ‘scam’. Do you know what ‘scam’ stands for? It is ‘s’ for Samajwadi Party, ‘c’ for Congress, ‘a’ for Akhilesh and ‘m’ for Mayawati.”

Akhilesh rejoinder

In a rejoinder barely hours later, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Auraiya said, “ ‘a' and ‘m’ in ‘scam’ stood for ‘Amit Shah’ and ‘Modi’. The full form of ‘scam’ was save the country from Amit Shah and Modi.”

In his address, Mr. Modi tried to deflect criticism on the BJP’s failure to improve conditions of farmers and the impact of demonetisation on small and medium traders which has lead to wide spread discontent against the party.