Highlights of BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday released his party’s manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections promising sops for students, women and farmers.

The manifesto named Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (Pledge for People’s Welfare) promises free education, laptops and LPG connection in every home.

Following are the highlights of the manifesto:

— ₹500 crore will be allocated for the Baba Ambedkar fund.

— All colleges and universities will have free WiFi.

— Up to ₹6 lakh loan from permanent houses and toilets. BPL citizens to get ₹2 lakh life cover.

— 24x7 electricity in all houses.

— Villages will be connected with mini-bus services

— There will be a Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal development board under the directed supervision of the Chief Minister’s office.

— Redressal system in every district to sort our trader disputes.

— Rs. 5,000 for every girl child born in poor families; no age bar for widow pensions which will be Rs 1000.

— The opinion of all women on triple talaq will be taken and placed in front of Supreme Court.

— On Ram temple, the law will be followed to get the temple built as soon as possible.

— All farm loans to be waived; farmers will get further loans with 0% interest.

— In the next 5 years, ₹150 crore fund will be set up for agricultural development.

— Bundelkhand will get special preference.

— The motto of Na goondaraj Na Bhrashtachar (no goondaraj, no corruption) will be followed.

— In 45 days, all criminals, who are out on parole and committing crimes, will be brought back to jails.

— FIRs for all citizens will be filed without caste bias.

— A task force will be set up in every district to tackle different mafias.

— Class III and Class IV employees will be hired only on the basis of merit, no interviews to end corruption.

— ₹1,000 crore start-up capital fund will be provided.

— 90% of the jobs will be given to youth of U.P.

— Laptops will be given without any bias with free 1 GB data per month.

— All students scoring about 50% will get free education till graduation.

— In the next five years, there will be toilets in every house, LPG in every house and gas pipelines for cities.