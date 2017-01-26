For BJP, a new playbook in U.P.

more-in

With no chief ministerial face and the welcome given to many turncoats, the BJP campaign in U.P. may bring back memories of its ill-fated strategies for the Bihar elections in 2015. But in ticket distribution, the party has followed a different script this time.

The party has fielded nearly 148 candidates from Other Backward Class (OBC) communities that are not Yadav in the 370 seats for which it has declared candidates. The party seems to have avoided the mistake it made in Bihar of fielding too many Yadav candidates, most of whom lost since the community voted en bloc for the grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal(U) and the Congress. In U.P., the community is expected to stick to the Samajwadi Party.

Failed strategy

“We had strategised that younger Yadavs would support the BJP in Bihar, since we did get some support during the Lok Sabha elections. We are under no such illusion in Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior general secretary of the party. In Bihar the party had fielded 22 Yadav candidates in the 160 seats that it had fought; in Uttar Pradesh, the number is 11 out of 370.

Of the OBC communities, Kurmis with 31 seats, Koeris with 25 and Lodhs with 20 have been particularly favoured. “After appointing Keshav Prasad Maurya, an OBC community member who is not a Yadav, as the State unit chief, we were clear that this is the direction for us. Among the OBC communities, the ambitions of many have been crushed by Yadav dominance, and we feel that these communities will be looking at the BJP as a conduit for those ambitions,” he added.

OBC communities other than Yadav comprise nearly 16% of the electorate and have been largely known to vote with the Yadav community in the past, something that changed in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

This dispersal of more than 40% of the ticket to non-Yadav OBCs does not mean that the party is neglecting its traditional support base of upper castes. The Thakur community has been given 64 seats and Brahmins 63.

The party is going into the polls with a decided slant towards the upper castes and non-Yadav OBC communities and certain Dalit communities which had supported the BJP during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The strategy, the party hopes, will help it overcome the lack of a chief ministerial candidate and a resurgent Akhilesh Yadav.