FIR filed against BJP’s candidate in Dadri

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday registered an FIR against BJP candidate from Dadri, Tejpal Nagar, for allegedly holding a panchayat in Bishara, the communally sensitive village where Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched last year over rumours of eating beef. Mr. Nagar organised the panchayat at the same temple from where the announcement for alleged cow slaughter was made. The announcement followed the brutal lynching of Akhlaq. According to Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dadri, Amit Kumar, the BJP candidate did not obtain permission from the local administration before holding the meeting.

