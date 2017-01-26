Congress has no soul in U.P.: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya is upbeat about the prospects of his party in the elections in the State. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The Congress and Samajwadi Party have aligned, but you go on to say that even if the Bahujan Samaj Party joins them, they will still not be able to stop the BJP. What is behind your confidence?

The organization’s strength and people’s support. The Congress has no soul in U.P. And people are so angry with the SP that to uproot it, the day they get the chance to press the button on the EVM, they will not only puncture the cycle but also smash it into pieces. Even if they combine, they will not be able to stop Narendra Modi’s army’s march towards victory.

You say the Congress-SP alliance will have no impact. But while there were talks of fielding Pankaj Singh, Rajnath Singh’s son, from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, once the alliance was declared, you shifted him to Noida.

This is nothing but imagination. The BJP always planned to field him from Noida.

We have seen party workers and leaders come to the BJP headquarters in Lucknow and openly protest the distribution of ticket. Clearly, there is dissatisfaction within the ranks. Will it not harm you?

They are party workers. They wanted to show their strength ... they got emotional. They have made the party strong and it’s okay if they came here to put forward their grievance. The BJP worker never harms the party from inside. One who has given his sweat and blood to strengthen the party, how can he damage it?

Not just workers, but from across the State candidates who have been denied tickets or ignored are expressing their objection, some threatening to fight as rebels.

We will try to convince them. We cannot make everyone an MLA. There are other posts in the government. If there have been four or five people of the same category, who received good reports in the party’s survey, in future we will adjust them somewhere once the government is formed. There is no worker who is left out.

You have assured them?

No, no assurances, but the party is responsible to its workers.

The BJP has fielded many defectors and outsiders. Some have got ticket over-night...

All decisions were based on surveys, without any bias. Whoever was found to be winning [was nominated]. The recommendations of some big leaders were also not considered. All those names that were agreed upon by the party organization have been finalized...well, 95 per cent of ticket has been given on the basis of the surveys. Baki mein thoda sa unnees-bees hai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indicated that no leader should demand a ticket for his or her kin. But we see that many top BJP leaders’ sons and daughters have been nominated, like Pankaj Singh and...

If we say that Rajnath Singhji’s son has got a ticket only due to his father, then can we say that if one is born in a BJP family and has interest in politics, he should leave the BJP and do politics with the SP and BSP? Whoever works in position of a party worker, he should get an opportunity. What I feel is that if anybody has served in the organization for ten years, if he seeks a ticket and cam win, then we can think about it.

But Hukum Singh’s daughter’s [Mriganka Singh is a teacher] name was nowhere in BJP’s politics. [She is nominated from Kairana in Shamli].

Yes, it was not...but we conducted a survey and it was found that if she contests, we will win the seat. Focus has been on the winnability of the candidate and their image, it should not hurt the party. Whether they are insides or outsides, has not been considered. Yes, there have been some names like that.

You have aligned with smaller parties —Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s party and now R.K. Chaudhary. In Bihar, your allies did not perform well. Do you fear a similar scenario in U.P.?

There is a huge difference between U.P. and Bihar. In U.P., there is a BJP storm. In Bihar, it is true that we fought well but the results were not so. In U.P., we are fighting strong and will get good results as well. Even our opponents acknowledge this. Because the way we have registered our presence among people this time, organized programmes, and raised strength of the organization at the booth-level, others combined do not have half that strength. We have 1.30 lakh booth samities.

If you are so strong on your own, why do you need allies?

These small parties command a good votebank. If the votebank goes in the wrong direction and the disease of the SP and BSP remains alive in some corner of the State, we don’t want that. You will see, the results will be comfortable. In Purvanchal, the SP and BSP will find it difficult to open their score.

Reports suggest that some groups, especially traders, are unhappy with the BJP over demonetization. How will it impact the election?

Notebandi se BJP ka kamal khil raha hai. There is no discontent. Everybody knows what Modiji has done is in the nation’s interest.

Your party talks of 125 crore Indians, but in ticket distribution, you have not a single candidate from the minority community...

I have told you before, that we are fielding candidates who can win. If any worker in our minority wing is in a position to win...not a single name came out through the surveys. We will see in future.

BSP chief Mayawati is talking about a Dalit- Muslims winning combo...

Who can stop her from dreaming? We will see. BSP will face its worst ever defeat. My assessment is that it will find it hard to cross the 20 seat mark. The party has lost all strength it once gained. People in this State will not be divided in the name of Dalit, backward or Muslim. That attempt was made in 2014. But people did not accept it. They made it clear they wanted to stay one and strengthen Modiji.

Who is you principle opponent today?

Some places it is the SP, other it is the BSP. But even if they combine, they cannot give us a fight on more than 50 seats. We are winning 300-350 seats.

The RLD is not part of the SP-Congress alliance. Will you lose or gain, especially the Jat votes?

Nobody is in a position to disturb our vote. We will not talk about only Jats but I believe that on every booth in the State more than 50 per cent of the voters are in favour of BJP

Are you facing difficulties by not fielding a CM face?

Every BJP worker is a CM face. We cannot compare the BJP with other parties. We have given a face and won, and won even without giving a face. In Assam, we gave a candidate, we won. In Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, we did not give a face yet we won.