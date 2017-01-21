Punjab clamps down on sale of liquor

more-in

The Punjab government has issued directions to ensure strict compliance with the Election Commission’s guidelines on sale of liquor ahead of February 4, when the State goes to the polls. An official government spokesperson here on Friday said that as per the poll panel’s guidelines, prohibition on the sale of liquor would begin on February 2 and end at 5 p.m. on February 4, when polling concludes. “Similarly, the prohibition of sale of liquor in 3 km of adjoining areas of neighbouring States will also be ensured through concerned departments of those States. These steps are aimed to stop any clandestine movement of liquor from those areas,” added the spokesperson.