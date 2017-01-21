A fixed match between Amarinder, Badal: Kejriwal

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, anticipating his defeat, has asked his friend Capt. Amarinder Singh to help him by dividing anti-incumbency votes in Lambi constituency.

“Capt. Amarinder’s sole motive to contest from Lambi is to help Mr. Badal,” he alleged while garnering support for AAP candidate Jarnail Singh in villages acrosss Lambi.

Addressing Sarawa Bodla village, Mr. Kejriwal said that Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal will lose his deposit from Jalalabad this time. “People must be aware of Congress-SAD’s negative propaganda,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that it does not matter who will be the chief minister of the State, but it will be his responsibility to fulfill the promises made by the party with people of Punjab. Mr. Kejriwal addressed rallies in villages having SAD dominance — Sarawa Bodla, Burj Sidhwan, Lambi, Killianwali, Fullu Khera.