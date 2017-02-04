Jayentakumar quits Congress hours after party announces candidates

Former Congress Minister L. Jayentakumar resigned from the party on Saturday. The development comes hours after the declaration of candidates for the coming polls in the State. Mr. Jayentakumar has joined a new party to contest the elections.

Recently, in a similar move, NCP MLA Laisom Ibomcha had resigned from the party to join the Congress.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nemcha Kipgen — a Congress candidate who won in the 2012 elections — clarified to her supporters on Saturday that she would participate in the elections. She and her supporters had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.

Sources say her supporters had become impatient since the BJP did not give a ticket to any woman candidate. The party has announced the names of 31 candidates for the coming polls.