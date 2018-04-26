Janardhan Reddy joins Sriramulu in campaigning

Facing rebellion by his one-time aide and MLA for Molakalmur S. Thippeswamy, BJP candidate for the Assembly segment B. Sriramulu launched his campaign with fanfare on Wednesday.

Joined by the former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy and MLA for Ballari N.Y. Gopalkrishna, Mr. Sriramulu went on a whirlwind tour of 22 villages, drawing huge crowds. He began from Tammenhalli and moved on to adjacent Rampur and J.B. Halli, the border villages of Molakalmur taluk, addressing meetings. Everywhere he received a traditional welcome from his supporters who appealed to him to find a permanent solution to their problems.

Mr. Sriramulu assured jobs to all eligible persons so that they do not migrate. He also said all necessary steps would be taken to remove the tag of the most backward taluk of the State (as per Dr. Nanjundappa Committee report) attached to Molakalmur taluk. The former Minister also assured irrigation facility to all farmers and announced that his intention was to give basic amenities and improve the living standards of the people of the constituency.

Throughout his campaign, the former Minister called on the people not to be bothered by the statement of Mr. Thippeswamy who had said that he (Sriramulu) had come to Molakalmur to find a political base. “My selection has been done based on certain parameters,” he told them.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would lose in Chamundeshwari and Badami as people were fed up with the “misrule” of the Congress. Expressing confidence that Mr. Sriramulu would win hands down, he said any conspiracy by anyone would not yield any results.

Later, while Mr. Sriramulu carried on with his campaign in other villages, Mr. Reddy stayed back to hold closed-door meetings with village elders, leaders and workers in various villages.

‘Reddy is not a star campaigner’

Bharatiya Janata Party State spokesperson Vaman Acharya has clarified that former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy is not a star campaigner of the party but a common worker campaigning for a party candidate.

After inaugurating the Dharwad division media wing of the party here on Wednesday, Mr. Acharya clarified that BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa had not said anywhere that Mr. Reddy campaigning for the party was like a shot in the arm for the BJP. “B. Sriramulu is our candidate in Molakalmur and not Janardhan Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Acharya said Mr. Reddy had not been sentenced to death penalty to keep him away from the campaign.