Jairam Thakur takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Himachal Pradesh Governor A.D. Vrat administers the oath to Jairam Thakur as he takes charge as Chief Minister in Shimla on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five-time BJP MLA Jairam Thakur on Wednesday was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Governor Acharya Dev Vrat administered the oath of office to Mr. Thakur and 11 others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, veteran party leader L.K. Advani, senior Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, Chief Ministers of many BJP-ruled States and several party leaders were present on the occasion.

A large number of people started gathering since morning from the home district of Mandi of Mr. Thakur on the historic Ridge ground. Supporters of the newly sworn-in Ministers also thronged the venue.

Senior MLA and a former two-time Minister, Mahendra Singh Thakur from Dharampur in Mandi was the second one after the Chief Minister to take the oath. He was followed by Krishan Kapoor from Dharamsala in Kangra. His name was included in the last hour after the reported intervention of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He was given the party ticket in the last hour but he comfortably defeated the Congress's Sudhir Sharma, a close confidant of Virbhadra Singh.

Shimla MLA and former State party president Suresh Bhardwaj was the next to take the oath. He is the only Minister to be sworn in from Shimla district, which is the third largest district after Kangra and Mandi, but is a stronghold of the Congress. The BJP won three seats out of eight here. It won nine out of 10 in Mandi and 11 out of 15 in Kangra.

Former Congress leader Sukh Ram's son Anil Sharma, who joined the BJP on the eve of elections from the Congress, was the next to take the oath. The father-son duo, after publically humiliated by Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, had a large role in totally washing out the Congress from the district. The Congress got a zero out of 10 seats in the district.

Other leaders from Kangra, Sarween Chowdhary from Shahpur, the only woman face; Vipin Parmar from Sulah; and Bikram Singh from Jaswan also took oath as Ministers. Ram Lal Markande, elected from Lahaul-Spit, and young faces Virender Kanwar from Kutlehar in Una district, Gobind Thakur from Manali in Kullu district and Rajeev Sejal from Kasauli in Solan district were also sworn in as first time Ministers.

All the Ministers took the oath in Hindi except Mr. Suresh Bhardwaj and Gobind Thakur, who took the oath in Sanskrit.

Rajeev Bindal to be Speaker

Senior MLA and former Minister Rajeev Bindal from Sirmaur, who was expected to be sworn in, was a surprise exclusion from the Cabinet. But later a party press release from president Satpal Satti cleared that the senior leader is going to be sworn in as the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha. Mr. Hansraj from Churah in Chamba is tipped to become the Deputy Speaker. tHE Majority of the districts in the State have got the representation in the cabinet, except Hamirpur from where Mr. Dhumal lost the elections and smaller districts like Bilaspur and Kinnaur.

Supporters of Vikram Jaryal from Bhatiyat in Chamba and Narendra Bragta from Jubbal-Kotkhai in Shimla staged a mild protest in the capital for not giving their MLAs birth in Cabinet.

PM stops for coffee at Indian Coffee House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised everyone when he halted for a cup of coffee outside the old Indian Coffee House on the Mall Road in Shimla and made his convoy stop for a while.

In one of his poll rallies in the city, Mr. Modi had mentioned that he used to have umpteen cups of coffee in the Coffee House when he was the party in charge of Himachal in the 1990s and had successfully installed the first Dhumal government in 1998.

This is still the most popular haunt of all sorts of political discussions in the town and number of past and present MLAs and even Ministers can be seen sitting here with their supporters. Mr. Advani, Mr. Dhumal and Union Minister JP Nadda had also frequented this place a number a times.

The following took oath as Ministers:

Mahendra Singh from the Dharampur constituency in Mandi district

Suresh Bhardwaj from Shimla district

Kishan Kapoor from the Dharamshala constituency in Kangra district

Anil Sharma from Mandi district

Sarveen Chowdhury from Shahpur in Kangra district

Ram Lal Markanda from Lahaul and Spiti

Vipin Singh Parmar from the Sulah constituency in Kangra district

Virendra Kanwar from Kutlehr constituency in Una district

Bikram Singh from Jaswaan Pragpur in Kangra district

Gobind Singh from Manali in Kullu district

Rajeev Saijal from Kasauli in Solan district