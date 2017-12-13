My image is distorted by BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior BJP leader L.K. Advani, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries during a ceremony to pay tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack at Parliament House on December 13, 2017. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Gujarat’s ruling BJP had “distorted” his image using money and manpower.

Speaking to Gujarati news channels a day ahead of the final phase of polling, Mr. Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress would win.

The election results would be zabardast [terrific], he said. “We will not only get a majority, you will be surprised by the results.”

Asked if he had had an image makeover, the Congress leader said, “There was no makeover. BJP workers used money to distort the reality of Rahul Gandhi... a lot of money was put into this.”

They deployed people so that Rahul Gandhi’s image could be damaged, he said.

Questioned on his temple visits during the campaign, the Congress leader asked in turn, “Is there a ban on visiting temples? I go to temples as I like to go there.”

Congress charge

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that BJP was threatening journalists in Gujarat for airing Mr. Gandhi’s interview, and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take notice of it.

(With inputs from IANS)