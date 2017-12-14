Live updates — Gujarat Assembly elections second phase: 10% voting in first two hours

Gujarat goes to polls for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday. Polling will be held in the northern and central regions, which includes two of its main cities — Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Prominent candidates in the fray for Thursday’s battle include state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress and half a dozen top ministers including junior Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary.

From the opposition party, prominent candidates include Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur and Congress-backed independent candidate Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam.

Live updates

11.45 a.m.: Chaos at a voting centre at Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote soon.

11.25 a.m.: Congress state chief Bharatsinh Solanki casts his vote in polling booth no.201 in Anand.

11.00 a.m.: The first few hours of polling in the second and final phase of the Gujarat elections on Thursday saw very few voters following a dip in the temperature. Ten per cent voting was recorded in two hours, an official said, adding the process will pick up as the day progresses. There were several complaints made to the Election Commission against the electronic voting machines in and around Vadodara city. At many places, the polling was halted due to such malfunctioning.

Congress approaches EC

10.36 a.m.: The Congress has petitioned the Election Commission for action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing an event organised by an industry body on the eve of the final phase of the Gujarat polls where he attacked the main opposition party.

The Congress’s complaint came soon after the EC yesterday issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels, and asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him. A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala handed over a memorandum to the poll body, demanding strong action against Mr. Modi and other BJP leaders for addressing press conferences and events on the eve of last phase of polling in Gujarat.

“We are going to the Election Commission with a memorandum demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal and others for violating the model code,” former Union Minister Anand Sharma told reporters before meeting the poll panel. He said the EC should remain non-partisan.

Amit's Shah appeal to voters

10.35 a.m.: BJP president Amit Shah after his vote at a polling booth in the Naranpura area appealed to the public to come out to vote in large numbers to carry forward the “journey of development”. He came to the polling booth at the Naranpura sub-zonal office to cast vote along with his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah.

“I would like to appeal to the voters to come out in large numbers to cast their vote to take ahead the journey of development,” Amit Shah told reporters after coming out of the polling booth. He said the development model of Gujarat is “praised across the country“.

“I believe this tempo should be maintained, and the people should vote in large numbers to give a befitting reply to those opposing the Gujarat model,” he said. After casting his vote, the BJP chief went to the Kameshwar Shiva temple with his family members to offer prayers. Read more

Voting begins in a slow pace

10.30 a.m.: According to election officials, average voting in the Ahmedabad district is 9.6 per cent in the first 2 hours of voting.

10:20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba today cast her vote at a poll booth located at Aryabhatt High School in Gandhinagar, reports PTI. She was accompanied by her younger son Pankaj Modi and other family members.

10.05 a.m.: "The EVM in Sankheda's Sodhaliya village in Chhota Udaipur was dysfunctional for 50 minutes, so voting was halted for that duration. We fixed the machine and now the voting is underway," said Gaurang Rana, Polling Officer

9.30 a.m.: Election officials say around 7 per cent voting till 9 a.m.

Prominent voters

9.20 a.m.: BJP president Amit Shah casts his vote during the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. Sources add that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to cast his vote at around 11 a.m.

Voters stand in queue to cast their ballot in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

8.54 a.m.: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben cast her vote in a polling booth in Gandhinagar. She was accompanied by her younger son Pankaj Modi and other family members. After casting her vote, the prime minister’s mother, who is in her 90s, showed her inked finger to mediapersons outside the poll booth. “May God bless Gujarat,” she told the reporters while emerging out of the poll booth.

8.50 a.m.: A total of 25,575 polling booths have been set up in 14,523 places. The Election Commission has deployed hundreds of companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, 12 companies of Rapid Action Force and 19 companies of the State Reserve Police Force for the election.

8.45 a.m.: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the voters in Gujarat to exercise their franchise in the second phase of polling that has begun. “The ushering in of a new Gujarat has already begun. Your one vote will strengthen and empower the foundations of democracy. I appeal to the people of the state to vote more and more for a bright tomorrow,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

Today is Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections. I request all those voting today to vote in record numbers and enrich this festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2017

8.25 a.m.: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel among early voters. Other prominent leaders is expected to vote at around 11 a.m

8.00 a.m.: Voting started for the crucial second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. The counting for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be on December 18.

7.00 a.m.: Voting to start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. The voter turnout in the first phase, held on 9 December, stood at 66.75 per cent.