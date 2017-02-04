Goa

Parrikar replies to Election Commission’s notice

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar filed his reply on Friday to the show cause notice issued to him by the Election Commission in connection with a campaign speech.

Mr. Parrikar has been accused of telling voters at a slum near here that it was all right if they accepted money to attend the rival party’s rally, but they must ultimately vote for the BJP.

Counsel of Mr. Parrikar, in his reply, criticised the media for misinterpreting the statement. On Thursday, Mr. Parrikar criticised the EC for uploading the show cause notice on a website. “Notice should be served on an individual. It is an absolutely wrong procedure to upload the notice on a website,” he told a press conference.

