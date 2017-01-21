Metro train finds space in BJP manifesto

more-in

The BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls will focus on a comprehensive mobility plan for the State, including Metro train facility, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said. “The manifesto will speak about comprehensive mobility plan for the State. How you will travel across Goa. This will include electric buses, inter-city buses and even Metro [train] facility,” Mr. Parrikar told reporters. He said it would be unveiled on January 25-26. If voted to power, the BJP will assure to link the social welfare and educational schemes to inflation, he said.