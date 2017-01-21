Goa

Metro train finds space in BJP manifesto

more-in

The BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls will focus on a comprehensive mobility plan for the State, including Metro train facility, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said. “The manifesto will speak about comprehensive mobility plan for the State. How you will travel across Goa. This will include electric buses, inter-city buses and even Metro [train] facility,” Mr. Parrikar told reporters. He said it would be unveiled on January 25-26. If voted to power, the BJP will assure to link the social welfare and educational schemes to inflation, he said.

Post a Comment
More In Goa
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2017 10:12:20 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/elections/goa-2017/Metro-train-finds-space-in-BJP-manifesto/article17072568.ece

© The Hindu