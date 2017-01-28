Goa

Goa civil society groups present alternate manifesto

An alternative road map for Goa

Over 50 non-governmental organisations(NGOs), environmental groups and civil society members turned up here on Republic Day to endorse a People’s Manifesto and people’s pledge to support, promote and vote for implementation of the Goenchi Mati Manifesto.

The Goenchi Mati Movement (GMM) is a single issue movement which is not aligned with any specific political party. The GMM has asked all parties to endorse and incorporate their Goenchi Mati Manifesto into their manifestos for the Assembly elections. Among other issues, the group endorses mining with environmental safeguards and the concept of inter-generational equity. Mr. Ramesh Gauns, anti-illegal mining movement leader, fashion Guru Wendell Rodricks, AAP city candidate Valmiki Naik were present. — Special Correspondent

