BJP will romp home in U.P., says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said here on Monday that the party would win in all the five poll-bound States and that in Uttar Pradesh, it would get a two-thirds majority on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “development plank”.

Addressing a poll rally at Vasco in South Goa, Mr. Shah said the “family drama” of the Yadavs would not distract voters from the “lawlessness” and “scam-tainted” tenure of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“I want to tell Akhileshji that because of the family drama, grabbing of land, goondaism, mafia rule, mining corruption, etc., cannot be hidden.”

As for Goa, Mr. Shah said the decision about whether BJP leader Manohar Parrikar would continue as Defence Minister or return to State politics, would be taken only after elections.

“We will decide where Mr. Parrikar will work after elections,” Mr. Shah said. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said the BJP could send a Goan Central leader to head the State government if the BJP retained power.