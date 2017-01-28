Anti-trafficking groups release charter

more-in

Anti-trafficking groups in Goa, led by the Anyay Rahit Zindagi (ARZ), on Friday unveiled a charter of demands that they want all political parties in the State to include in their manifestos. These groups want the parties to adopt policies to save women and children from sexual exploitation and trafficking.

The groups want, among other things, full-time police officers at the anti-human trafficking police units that should exclusively work on human trafficking cases; establishment of special courts to try traffickers; special prosecutors to handle such cases, a committee against sexual harassment in hotels, massage parlours, casinos, clubs; rehabilitation scheme for sex workers along with a financial provision for it in the State Budget; and steps to improve living conditions and facilities at government protection homes.