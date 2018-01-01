Video Cafe

The Power of Belief

As human beings, we tend to get stuck on the negative, instead of counting our wins. It takes courage to be different and shatter even self-imposed limitations. In this video, Jack Ma encourages students to follow their individual visions and believe in their dreams. His inspiring journey demonstrates the incredible power that believing in yourself has, and the results it can bring. When it comes to solving problems, Ma has a famous quote, that would resonate with many: “Today is hard. Tomorrow will be worse. But the day after that will be beautiful. Most of your talent won’t make it past tomorrow.”

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/MSzv9qygxPs

Creative Thinking

Creativity allows you to explore and seek solutions that are original and fresh. Vivek Agnihotri, producer, believes that no human is born without creativity. In this video, he explains how creative thinking helps us attain a ‘Buddha state of mind’. According to him, the only thing that stops us from being creative is self-imposed limitations. He unboxes the eight secrets that can help you break through your limitations, bringing you one step closer to creative thinking.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/HRAKalCln4E