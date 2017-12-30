Unlocking a gene mystery

The point where cancer becomes deadly is called metastasis. This is when the cancer, until then localised to one spot, starts to spread. The reason many cancer patients don’t make it is because they get diagnosed only after metastasis has begun. This is especially striking in breast cancer patients, who if diagnosed early enough, have a good chance of recovering with the right kind of therapy. Breast cancer has today emerged as the most common type of cancer that affects women worldwide. A 2017 paper showed that among the cities studied, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala topped the incidence charts with 43.9 cases per 1,00,000 women. This is where cancer biologist Radhika Nair works.

Research

To devise treatment options for cancers, it is crucial to understand how cancer works. What genes play a role in the disease and how do cancer mutations arise? Which biochemical pathways are involved in making a tumour cancerous? These are some of the broad questions tackled in cancer biology.

Radhika looks into the mechanics of metastasis. Metastasis involves the cancer cell getting out of the original tumour, jumping aboard the bloodstream, lodging at a new site and then entering a new organ. This involves them navigating through several nasty environments throughout the body; naturally, the odds are against them. In the end, only one in every thousand cancer cells are successful in this transition. Radhika wants to figure out what determines if a particular cancer cell will be able to fulfil metastasis - is it random or are there predetermined factors. She does this by studying individual cells that have metastasised rather than the traditional way of studying bulks of cells.

She believes that once we know this, we can investigate if it is possible to target such cells and stop them before all hell breaks loose. This knowledge will also help dispel the mystery of why drugs that work on primary tumours do not work on cells that have moved to other places. Radhika is especially interested in these questions from the perspective of breast cancer.

Using her techniques, her team discovered in 2014 that the interaction between two genes was responsible for making a particular type of breast cancer much more deadly than it already was. They experimented with mice and found that if a specific molecule was blocked in mice with cancer, they could significantly improve their condition.

Academic journey

Radhika did her BSc in Microbiology. During her MSc in Biochemistry at Institute of Science, Mumbai, she did a project at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. The experience at TIFR made her realise that research is what she wanted to pursue.

She went on to do a PhD at National Institute of Immunology in New Delhi, whose programme she says is comparable to any good American university. She then did research at the University of Cambridge as well as Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney before being awarded the Ramanujan Faculty fellowship that enabled her to return to India. Today, she runs her lab at Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Nandita is a science writer and part of The Life of Science project. To know more about women scientists in India and their research, visit www.thelifeofscience.com