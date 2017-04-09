Study together, rise together

As college exams approach, students have finally started planning their days around their books. While a lot of students have cut down their sleep and are trying to move away from social media, some are now turning to their friends for help.

Group studies have been popular amongst college students lately. While for some courses it is important to study alone, for others, studying with a group of friends makes things easier. If group studies are done right, they can be really useful for students. Group studies are especially useful for students whose concentration levels are not that high.

Many advantages

“Think of two instances — one is that you are on a trip to Goa with your friends and other is you on a solo trip. How do you feel? Similarly, think of studies with your peers and individual studies. No one has the time to know everything going on in the world. Group study is a great chance for one to get to know unknown issues and different views from peers,” says Konda Ravi Kiran Reddy, B. Com (Hons.), Sri Ram College of Commerce.

Studying with your peer group helps you save time through the system of distribution of work. While one person can gain expertise in one subject, others can gain in other subjects. This is also useful in situations where students get stuck in specific topics or portions. Instead of wasting time in going through every page themselves, students can share their knowledge and help each other grow.

Another major benefit of studying in groups is getting the chance to look at things from a different perspective. When students study alone they tend to understand things from one perspective only which might not be the best way to study certain topics. In some courses, for example, psychology and literature, it is especially important to see things from different perspectives. When students study together, a lot of ideas come out in the open and that helps in performing a critical assessment of the topics.

Additionally, it helps to learn new ways of studying. Some people feel that it is better to study orally, while some feel that it is quicker to learn if you make notes while learning. Different ways of studying help them adopt new techniques resulting in optimal use of time and resources.

Many a time, students are hesitant to put their doubts forward in the classroom fearing they will be laughed at. However, when with friends, students do not hesitate much and this helps in free discussions. This also leads to a boost in confidence.

“Studying alone can be boring sometimes, but group studies are a little more effective and enjoyable. We learn easily through group studies. For example, if we have doubts, we can ask someone who knows the subject well,” says Kasireddy Sai Kiran Reddy, B. Com (Hons.), Sri Ram College of Commerce.

Personality development

Apart from the academic advantages, group studies help shape students’ personality. A lot of study groups have a few rules that help them effect positive changes in their personalities. While some groups make it a rule to use only English as the medium of communication, some make it compulsory for every student to give a small presentation on any topic once a week. This helps improve communication and public speaking skills. It also helps students realise the importance of team work and coordination which will later help them in the big corporate world.

“The best thing about group studies is that it kills your habit of procrastination. I used to get super lazy when I had to study and used to end up scrolling through my phone or sleeping. However, now my friends and I keep each other in check and this helps us in not getting distracted,” says Atasi Jain, a final-year engineering student from Delhi Institute of Technology and Management.