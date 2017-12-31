Scholarships for January 1

Lok Sabha Research Fellowships

Two-year fellowships to undertake research of high standards on parliamentary themes.

Eligibility: Candidates between 25 and 70 years, with post-graduate degree in any social science discipline with outstanding research publications related to parliamentary studies.

Prizes and Rewards: ₹10L will be given for writing books in addition to a contingency grant of ₹50,000.

Deadline: January 10

Application: Online as well as via post to The Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. F-121, Parliamentary Library Building, New Delhi-110001.

http://www.b4s.in/Edge/LSR3

Vel Tech Mahatma Gandhi National Merit Scholarship

Eligibility: Students having cleared Class XII or appearing for the same.

Prizes and Rewards: Varying tuition fee waiver based on the performance in VTUEEE.

Deadline: January 15

Application: Online

http://www.b4s.in/Edge/VTM1

Humanities and Social Sciences Scholarship, IIT Gandhinagar

Scholarships for M.A. in Humanities and Social Sciences.

Eligibility: Students who have completed graduation or waiting for their final-year results. Minimum of 55% aggravate or equivalent in GPA or CPI in graduation.

Prizes and Rewards: ₹5000 per month, a travel grant of up to ₹60,000 and hostel accommodation on sharing basis.

Deadline: January 15

Application: Online

http://www.b4s.in/Edge/HAS3

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com