Scholarships for January 1

Lok Sabha Research Fellowships
Two-year fellowships to undertake research of high standards on parliamentary themes.
Eligibility: Candidates between 25 and 70 years, with post-graduate degree in any social science discipline with outstanding research publications related to parliamentary studies.
Prizes and Rewards: ₹10L will be given for writing books in addition to a contingency grant of ₹50,000.
Deadline: January 10
Application: Online as well as via post to The Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. F-121, Parliamentary Library Building, New Delhi-110001.
http://www.b4s.in/Edge/LSR3
Vel Tech Mahatma Gandhi National Merit Scholarship
Eligibility: Students having cleared Class XII or appearing for the same.
Prizes and Rewards: Varying tuition fee waiver based on the performance in VTUEEE.
Deadline: January 15
Application: Online
http://www.b4s.in/Edge/VTM1
Humanities and Social Sciences Scholarship, IIT Gandhinagar
Scholarships for M.A. in Humanities and Social Sciences.
Eligibility: Students who have completed graduation or waiting for their final-year results. Minimum of 55% aggravate or equivalent in GPA or CPI in graduation.
Prizes and Rewards: ₹5000 per month, a travel grant of up to ₹60,000 and hostel accommodation on sharing basis.
Deadline: January 15
Application: Online
http://www.b4s.in/Edge/HAS3
