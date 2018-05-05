Literature is also business

With her trademark energy, Kalyani Vallath kickstarts her UGC NET coaching class with the Archaic period literature and then mimes ahead through the Hellenistic and Classical periods. Breezing past the BC-AD border, she jokes and roars all the way into the modern era. It is safe to say that literature is what makes her tick. She runs Total English Solutions (TES), a NET coaching centre, which takes a different and more entertaining route for the teaching of literature.

Unique approach

For the last 20 years, Kalyani has been training literature students to get past the NET challenge and she acknowledges that she has used whatever tricks are necessary to make her classes as interesting as possible. “I mime, I act, I crack jokes and often I cry while taking the students through the fascinating world of literature,” she says. Her reputation among literature students is so widespread that students come to the city not just from other districts, but even from outside the state.

Belonging to a family of college professors, she says she was expected to be a teacher or a civil servant. “But I wanted to do something different while learning more and more every day. I knew an ordinary job wouldn’t let me do that,” she says.

Back then, she had passed NET with the Junior Research Fellowship, for which she had to do a lot of extra reading outside of what was taught for the master’s degree. She adds, “The master’s didn’t equip me to face any kind of professional challenge. So I decided to start coaching students for NET.”

Breaking away from the traditional material, Kalyani devised her own syllabus as well as style of teaching. She found success immediately, and within a year, decided to start the coaching centre.

She uses her own study material from her publishing house, and the crown jewel of all the material she has produced is a comprehensive encyclopedia of British literature, the work for which began a decade ago. The first two parts of the seven-volume contemporary encyclopedia were released in 2015. “After several years of teaching, I found that there is a method to my madness. The presentations on different eras helped the students the most. So I decided to turn that all into a book,” says Kalyani. Aimed primarily at NET students, her book, unlike a regular encyclopedia, presents the information in points, rather than as descriptions.There are even YouTube video links, movies and documentaries given as additional references.

Expansion

Other material provided to students includes special notebooks with literature-based crossword puzzles and writing activities between blank pages.

A literature-based game club for her students called Ace Of Clubs has also been launched. “For doing the crosswords and playing the games they would have to know the story or poems that they are based on. This would persuade them to read more,” she says. A merchandise store, Q-shop, named after Charles Dicken’s The Old Curiosity Shop, sells literature-themed t-shirts, mugs and notebooks to her students.

Her work is going international and recently Kalyani was invited to speak on the topic ‘Women as Social Edupreneurs: Opportunities, Challenges’ at the Oxford Education Research Symposium at Merton College in March and at the Oxford Women’s Leadership Symposium at Somerville College in August 2017. Although she had done her doctorate at The University of British Columbia, these symposia were the first times she was getting to present her two-decade-long work to an international audience. Says Kalyani,“I was a little nervous as every other presentation except mine was academic in nature. But the folks there loved it. The organisers told me that it is easy for them to find pure academics but only rarely do they get someone who has been working on a project for 20 years, and has made a mark on society with it.”

The trouble with literature education, Kalyani says, is that students and teachers are not aware of the different professional possibilities of the field. She adds, “For instance, literature is a great way to study other human beings, cultures and past societies.

Thus, it is a good platform for students who wish to pursue higher studies in anthropology, psychology and sociology. Companies in technology and management fields are nowadays looking out for humanities students. So, we need to make them aware of the possibilities while also giving them the required professional training to face the world.”