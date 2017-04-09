Let’s talk it over

World Health Organisation’s (WHO) World Health Day was on April 7. This year’s designated theme is ‘Depression: Let’s Talk’. Why is depression getting more recognition and coverage in recent times? Is it just a millennial construct, a blanket excuse for a so-called generation of ‘special snowflakes’, or, is there only now an acceptance of mental health issues? Here’s what students have to say.

Anand Prakash, B. Tech, Delhi Technological University

Depression is a disease. The recent coverage was long due. Maybe earlier, science wasn’t developed enough for perceiving ‘depression’ in the way it does today. Our generation has been through one of the most radical transformations in history. Higher expectations and tougher competition have certainly increased cases of depression. We have more platforms and opportunities for interaction with the opposite gender. Relationship issues and rejections are primary factors that the surge in depression can be attributed to. We need to stop treating the word as a taboo. Yes! Let’s talk.

Mansi Puggal, B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics, St. Stephen’s College, Delhi

The fact is that owing to advancements in technology and competition in this cut-throat world, precipitators of depression have become manifold. Social validation, academic excellence and utopian ideals about everything have begun messing with our mental health. Increasing awareness, acceptance and acknowledgement have emerged as a necessary consequence to such a scenario.

Annie John, BDS, Christian Dental College, Ludhiana

Depression does not spring out of a healthy, vital, purposeful life. The undue pressure from work and commitments affect people from all walks of life. The current state of things has helped people from different strata of life to come out and talk about their problems. It is leading to elimination of the social stigma associated with mental health issues. The new awareness and acceptance of such issues is just a baby step, as those seeking help are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The Let’s Talk campaign is bridging the gap between suffering from depression and seeking help.

Haripriya Jayakumar, BSW, Madras School of Social Work, Chennai

Of late, mental illness has been under the limelight, and there has also been an increase in the Global Depression Scale. This may be because of how millennials were brought up. Most youngsters seem to be facing depression, anxiety or some sort of mental illness. It is great to see that mental illness is being spoken about. People may feel ashamed when they are experiencing depressive thoughts, but they need to understand that mental health is as important as physical. We need to spread awareness and help people who are in distress; create a better environment for them.