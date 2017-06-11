In the digital age...

Teaching is considered the most noble of all professions and for good reasons. A teacher helps in shaping future generations, guiding them on the right path and helping them acquire the skills necessary to lead a productive life and contribute to the society that we live in. Teachers also contribute immensely in the creation of a society that is healthy, productive and peaceful. An inspired and well-informed teacher is the singular most important factor that can influence learning outcomes in students and their future contribution to the society.

The profession of teaching is however not without challenges and shortcomings. A teacher in the classroom has to deal with a room full of students with starkly different aptitudes and mannerisms. Some would be quick learner while other may struggle in the learning process. Moreover, the learning capability and attention span of each student is not the same, making teaching a challenging task. Also, the proliferation of the Internet and web-enabled devices has effectively changed the way classrooms operate and how education is consumed by students. Advancements made in technology have also given rise to increasing digitisation of classrooms as well as educational contents Such a disruption in the process and functioning of teaching and classrooms poses serious challenges for the teachers.

Pedagogic changes

The tried and tested traditional process of teaching has suddenly given way to a new process defined by the fast and easy access to unlimited amount of information. However, in order to harness the full potential of technology in education, teachers need to possess certain skillsets and knowledge to help them understand how and when technology can be fruitfully harnessed. Thus there is an urgent need for teachers to up-skill themselves in terms of technology as well as undertake capacity expansion at the earliest possible.

In the recent past, there has been renewed focus on teacher training by the HRD Ministry in an effort to standardise the quality of education at the school level. The National Council of Teacher’s Education (NCTE), a statutory body tasked with overseeing standards, procedures and processes in the education system in the country, is preparing to implement stricter quality controls in teachers’ training and recognition of teacher training institutions across the country. Such renewed focus on teachers’ training from the government is a clear indication of its importance for quality education.

Private players in the education sector can play a great role in augmenting the government’s efforts towards teacher training and development. Scores of educational companies have made significant investments of time and money in developing updated contents and learning aids for students. So far, a bulk of the investment by private players is towards digitisation and smart classes. In the process, these companies have accumulated significant experience and expertise in content development and enhanced delivery. This knowledge and expertise can be utilised in the development of cutting edge training material and modules for teachers with the same refinement and sophistication seen in students’ learning materials.

Partnerships and collaboration with government agencies as well as international educational firms of repute can further enhance the quality of modules and training material. Concerted efforts involving the government as well as private players is crucial if we are to successfully implement an all-encompassing teachers’ training programme for government as well as private school teachers in India.

The author is managing director, MBD Group.