For that extra edge

Chennai’s edition of The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling and Fair 2017, in association with The Hindu Tamil, began on a high note on April 8. It was held at the Chennai Trade Centre. N. Ravi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., Abdul Majeed, Dean of Student Affairs, BS Abdur Rehman Crescent University, and G.V. Selvam, vice-president, VIT University, inaugurated the event. The fair was spread over the weekend, with several sessions that were cherry-picked to provide students and parents with a 360-degree outlook of available career paths.

VIT University was the presenting sponsor and the fair was powered by B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent University. Associate sponsors were Vels University, Kalasalaingam University and Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management. The communication partner was BSNL and the psychometric test partner was Bodhi. The event was managed by iAds & Events.