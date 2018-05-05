English and employability

The Oxford University Press (OUP) publishes content for schools, colleges and universities covering the educational spectrum with their integrated learning solutions.

The curriculum is designed to provide students in their first year at university a standard that will eventually help them master the language and make them employment-ready. Today, universities can choose from existing material, custom-made and digital content depending on what they feel is the need for the students and the market.

Elaborating on this, Nigel Portwood, Chief Executive, OUP, says, “After gauging the market and the diversity of students, we have realised that to make the youth employment-ready we have to start with tackling other languages. This is the prime reason why we have brought out many bilingual dictionaries. OUP in India has responded well to this changing landscape by not just supplementing its print learning material with teacher resource websites and other digital resources, but also by developing an integrated learning solution that seamlessly combines print and digital resources. Young adults can also improve their language skills using bilingual grammar books — English Grammar Just For You, which is available in nine Indian languages.

OUP’s Higher Education version of Oxford Achiever, a web-based English learning and assessment system, is specifically targeted at final-year students aiming to enhance their employability quotient. With their module touching upon listening, speaking, reading, writing, grammar, and vocabulary — they offer learning through level-based practice, situational exercises, replicate real-life situations.

Mr. Portwood was in Chennai recently to launch Oxford STAR, an assessment solution designed to help students, teachers, parents and the school administration profile student personality, scholastic ability and 21st century competencies and skills.