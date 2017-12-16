Clearing the last hurdle

The second hurdle of Civil Services Exam, which is the mains, is now over, and students have little time to relax as the final interview is just round the corner. The interview phase, which is also known as the personality test, is the crucial and deciding phase in the UPSC selection process. The panel of board members scrutinise the candidate on the set criterion for the selection and job allotment process.

Tips to prepare

Do remember, that personality tests are not the test of your knowledge, but of your personality as your knowledge has been checked in the previous two stages. The board members seek your explanations and logical views on current happenings, government initiatives and the current issues being faced by the people in the country. Apart from this, make sure you fill your detailed application form (DAF) carefully, as it represents your academic and personal background, your liking or disliking, your hobbies and your overall personality. And most of the questions asked are based on your DAF, along with your knowledge on the subjects of your interest.

Preparation associated with interview process involves both the subjective and practical aspects. Widen your approach towards things you listen or see. Participate in discussions and learn to communicate your point well while understanding when you need to be a good listener too. Also look for toppers’ interviews and related videos online as they will guide you better in preparing for the Interview.

Do not forget to attend at least four to five mock interviews. The mannerisms and attitude involved needs practice and polish before you actually go for the final shot in front of UPSC board members. Every IAS coaching academy offers mock interviews which will begin soon now.

The questions asked by the experts in mock interview sessions help candidates get a better understanding of the kind of questions they will face during the final interview process with UPSC. The experts also provide suggestions to help candidates improvise and get ready for the final call.

Mental notes

You will be judged, the moment you walk in, so even your steps count: Highly experienced panel will know you, in and out, within a few minutes of looking at you. Facial expressions, hand movements and confidence in using words, will say the rest. Practise before a mirror or use your ‘Selfie’ cameras to record yourself and review the flaws until you’ve rectified them all. Positive body language is the key. Most of the academies will provide you recorded videos of your mock sessions. Candidates are tested on their personality – both socially and intellectually: This doesn’t mean you need to change your personality, or show what you are not. All you need is to just adapt certain traits and learn proper skills to face the board members. Personality being a window to the inner you, it’s extremely important for the UPSC board to understand your personality.It is equally important for the candidates to cultivate certain traits like empathy, decision-making skills, emotion management skills, administrative skills. Another crucial aspect associated with the interview process is to know, who you would be facing: With background knowledge of the panel members, it is easier to communicate confidently and tactfully, so make sure you know about their areas of expertise along with the position and experience they are holding.

Passing marks however do not decide the ultimate selection, as the final deciding factor is the sum total of marks obtained in mains and interview stage. Therefore both the phases are equally important, and those who have reached this stage have already won half of the battle, and the goal is not too far away. All you need is to cultivate certain qualities in yourself as you progress towards the interview stage.

The author is the Director of Chanakya IAS Academy.