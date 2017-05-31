CBSE class 10 results will be declared soon

more-in

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for class 10 exams soon.

Students can check the following websites to know their grades:

www.cbseresults.nic.in OR www.cbse.nic.in OR www.results.nic.in

It is to be noted that the results of the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams were withheld following a May 24 Delhi High Court order asking the board to evaluate the exams in accordance with the marks moderation policy. The CBSE on the same day had sought legal opinion on whether it should challenge the verdict of the Delhi High Court on the marks moderation policy. To avoid a delay in the declaration of the results, the Board decided not to approach the Supreme Court. The CBSE class 12 results were announced on May 28 following this decision.

To comply with the court order, the CBSE will have to re-evaluate the papers. The marks moderation policy was basically devised to award grace marks to students who may otherwise fail by falling short of a few marks to pass the exam. It also makes up for difficult question papers or confusing or inarticulate questions, which put students at disadvantage.