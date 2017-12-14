HR lessons break through the smog

When the frightening smog situation in the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) was at its height, many companies swung into action, and started taking various measures to ensure the health of their employees. With their actions, these companies demonstrated their interest in their employees’ well-being.

Pollution masks

Companies operating in Delhi-NCR were distributing anti-pollution masks in N95 and N99 variants and also enlisting the services of doctors to attend to their employees who might be experiencing symptoms associated with prolonged exposure to smog. The masks were distributed to all the employees, both permanent and support staff. Companies were also urging various teams not to undertake field work when the air quality was poor.

Air purifiers

Companies installed air purifiers with a high efficiency particulate air filtration (HEPA) filter at dedicated spaces across office centres for employees to enjoy unadulterated oxygen and breathe in fresh air, thereby improving indoor air quality.

Spreading awareness

From the time smog began to take over Delhi-NCR, companies have been sending out advisories to all employees. Regular memes or mailers to employees on how to tackle pollution include diets plans and best time to exercise.

Work from home

Companies got more aggressive with their already-existing flexi-working programmes. In many of these programmes, employees are encouraged to operate either from home or from work centres near their homes, especially on Fridays. This measure will help not only employees, but also the community at large, as there will be fewer cars on the road, and the factor of vehicular pollution contributing to the smog can be reduced. Pregnant women within the workforce were strongly advised to take the work-from-home option.

Carpooling option

Carpooling is an environmental-friendly and sustainable way of travelling as sharing journeys reduces carbon emissions and traffic congestion on the roads. Companies encourage employees to opt for carpooling, especially during periods of high pollution. They are also offering last-mile connectivity by facilitating a ferry service to and from the nearest Metro station.

These companies will need to further strengthen their carpooling policies by maintaining a database of employees who commute by cars and offer them free carpooling services.

(Amit Ramani is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Awfis.)