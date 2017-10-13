A new synonym for caring

As companies downsize due to an increased reliance on technology, HR teams are finding themselves focused on helping impacted employees transition out of their organisations.

These organisations are looking more and more toward outplacement providers to help smooth this process of transition for these employees and relieve the burden placed on already-stretched HR teams. Recent trends that focus on talent management issues have urged organisations to change their perspective, encouraging employee-focused services, like outplacement, to become a “must have”.

Outplacement is an emerging trend that began when organisations, looking to downsize, realised the value of maintaining the goodwill of employees throughout the employment journey, including the time of departure from the company.

Empathy and goodwill are becoming the hallmarks of employers of choice and outplacement services are one way companies can demonstrate those values. Outplacement helps impacted employees find a new job fast and continue their career growth.

Here are a few ways in which outplacement aids the HR department in every corporation: Through offerings, such as outplacement, organisations live out their values by taking care of employees when they’re leaving as well as when they are first joining the team.

These companies are committed to workplace culture and understand the impact of former employee opinion on that culture and on the employer brand.

They know that building an employee-first culture naturally establishes their organisation as a great place to work, do business with, and invest in.

Even when business decisions force companies to reduce the workforce, providing employees with career-transition assistance helps mitigate some of the hardships of being laid off.

Exiting and remaining employees are both positively impacted when organisations offer severance packages that include outplacement. Talented employees will want to join your organisation when they know they’ll be taken care of and hear positive feedback from former employees.

Remaining employees will take pride in the goodwill of their employer and return to productivity faster than when transitioning employees are not offered the support they need.

When considering a layoff, employers and HR leaders often miss an opportunity to increase employee engagement and improve productivity by failing to recognise the importance of supporting and engaging the employees not directly impacted by the layoff — the survivors.

Waiting to address the needs and concerns of remaining employees until after the layoff event has occurred and notifications have been delivered, creates unnecessary anxiety and mistrust among surviving employees.

Get in front of “survivor syndrome” by openly communicating the decision to lay off and clearly explain the changes that remaining employees can expect. To help companies ensure the positive outcomes for remaining employees, contemporary career transition services companies offer resiliency training programme for managers and employees.

