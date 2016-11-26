Where are the good followers?

President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam addresses during the inaugural session of National Symposium on Instrumentation and Prof. Satish Dhawan Memorial Lecture, at the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), in Gwalior on October 12, 2006. Photo: A.M. Faruqui | Photo Credit: A_M_Faruqui

Without them, the grandest strategy a leader may come up with, will amount to nothing

Leading well is essentially about following well. “He who cannot be a good follower cannot be a good leader” — this popular saying is attributed to Aristotle. There are many variations of this statement. But, sadly, it still remains a less-followed principle. Top management often bypasses this quality while hiring people to positions of authority. Often, there is nary an effort to find out how good a follower a potential hire was, especially at the dawn of his career. That takes us to the question: How do you spot a good follower?

They learn from

their leaders

In most hiring processes, one question would be missing. That is: What did you learn from your previous bosses? The answer to that open-ended question would give a clue to what a company could expect if it hired this candidate. Good followers invariably seek to learn from their superiors, focusing on their positive qualities. Those following international cricket in the last three decades would be aware of the role Imran Khan played in shaping the career of Wasim Akram. Credit should go to Akram in equal measure for allowing himself to be mentored by Imran. In many an interview — a few of them available on YouTube — Akram has acknowledged Imran’s influence. That’s the hallmark of a great follower.

They contribute in areas

where there is a need

Good followers complete their leader by voluntarily assuming responsibilities in areas where he is not yet fully evolved.

“If the leader has difficulty keeping his cool in the face of shoddy work, a good follower may play the coach, patiently teaching others the essentials of the job. By doing so, the follower is serving the interests of the team,” says Prem K. Thomas, Chief Human Resource Manager, Blue Dart Aviation Limited.

There is an element of altruism attached to their style of functioning. They take up responsibilities, sometimes stepping out of their comfort zone, and they do this even if they know going the extra mile would not bring any additional rewards.

“When they find efficient followers, good leaders give them the necessary space to function optimally. When a follower’s ability is just a notch below yours, you just give strategic inputs and step out of the way,” says Naresh Purushotham, co-founder of Crestcom India.

They have a mind

of their own

Good followers play supportive and corrective roles, as the situation demands.

The play a supportive role because they understand the leader’s vision.

“Good followers understand the vision of the leader, buy into the vision and find a way of executing the vision,” says Naresh Purushotham. They share the leader’s vision across the team with an almost missionary spirit, but when they see the leader make an error of judgement, they point it out to him boldly.

“If you thought a good follower always toed the leader’s line, think again. He is as efficient and powerful as the leader and is assertive, his actions being guided by what is best for the leader and the team. Good leaders realise the value such original thinking brings to the team and encourage it,” says Prem K. Thomas.

In the much-discussed ‘first follower theory’, American entrepreneur Derek Sivers places the first follower on par with the leader.

It is the first follower who can turn a simple but original idea into an epochal one, around which people would rally around. It takes initiative, courage, a willingness to face ridicule, intelligence and charisma to be able to package the leader’s vision for a larger group.

They stay

in the shadows

Often, great followers stood out from others by staying away from the limelight. “It is not lack of ambition, but an attitude of humility. So, it follows naturally that good followers will make good leaders, as they would be prepared to give credit to those it is due,” says Prem K. Thomas. And, being a good follower who shuns the limelight will ensure that the spotlight finds him at the right time. Sooner or later, being a good follower consistently will ensure the right leader comes along and offers to share the limelight with him. “Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam said he imbibed all his leadership qualities from Prof. Satish Dhawan. Here was a case of a good follower finding a good leader. Now, everyone is aware of the famous press conference following the failed satellite launch in 1979. Prof. Dhawan was the chairman of ISRO and Dr. Kalam, the project director of the mission. At the conference, Prof. Dhawan took all the blame for the debacle. A year later, when Rohini RS-1 was launched successfully, Prof. Dhawan asked Dr. Kalam and the team to address the press conference and walked away for the limelight,” says Naresh Purushotham.

They stay

‘followers’ for ever

Effective leadership is following a rare star, a larger goal, a grand vision or a noble ideal. Good followers don’t cease to be followers once they have been elevated to positions of leadership. They will always find something larger than themselves to follow, so that they keep growing, don’t become opinionated and are rooted to the realities of their situation. They invariably look for those who could mentor them.