They serve their women employees

Accenture has an impressive gender diversity programme and these women employees of the company seem to be vouching for that. Photo: Special Arrangement

In the first edition of a survey, eleven companies have been recognised for their unique gender diversity programmes

What are the features that women, especially working mothers, look for in a company.

It second career programmes for returning mothers, paid paternity leave for their spouses and day-care service for their little children, according to ‘Best Companies for Women in India 2016’, a survey conducted by AVTAR Group and Working Mother Media. The findings of the survey were released recently.

In the inaugural edition of the “100 Best Companies for Women in India” lists 11 companies made it to the Top 10, with two firms locked in a tie.

Let us see how women-friendly are these 11 companies, listed in alphabetical order:

Accenture

In the 2016 fiscal year, one-third of Accenture’s new hires in India were women.

And then, the company has been recognised for its maternity benefits and the support it provides for returning mothers.

It offers 22 weeks of paid leave and an additional four weeks of paid leave in case of an illness directly related to the mother’s pregnancy.

It also offers eight weeks of fully paid adoption leave for primary caregivers of an adopted child, as well as one week of paid paternal leave for new fathers, said a spokesperson.

Cummins India Limited

From seven per cent women’s representation in the workforce in 2005, today women constitute 30 per cent of the total workforce at Cummins, which designs and manufactures engines and generator sets.

Deloitte

What’s the average maternity leave policy in your company? Sixteen weeks? Twenty weeks?

If you are with Deloitte, it’s 26 weeks.

Other maternity-related benefits include reimbursement of expenses incurred by expectant mothers while travelling to and from office during the entire duration of pregnancy.

EY India

It offers ‘MomEY’, a programme guaranteeing a job for working mothers who take a career break to take care of their children, within five years of leaving the organisation.

It also offers maternity coaching and transition support for mothers-to-be and mothers returning to work after maternity leave. Employees can also avail free-of-cost day care facility within office premises.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Enhanced maternity and paternity benefits, on site and pre-school/day care tie-ups, agile working, flexi-location policy and flexible return to work option are some of its women-friendly programmes.

ICICI Bank

At ICICI Bank, women managers travelling on business can take their young children and their caregivers along with them.

Apart from the 180 days of paid maternity leave, it offers additional child care leave.

The bank offers iWork@ home, an initiative allowing women employees to work from home.

IBM India

It offers Tanmatra, a leadership development programme that is geared to the unique challenges faced by women employees.

Intel India Technology Limited

Twenty-eight per cent of those the company hired last year are women.

Employees returning from maternity can choose to work part-time up to one month.

Mindtree

It has launched ‘MiLady’ App which enables women going on maternity leave to stay connected with the organisation as it updates them on organisational developments and also facilitates their return to work.

Morgan Stanley

Its ‘Return to Work’ programme offers a tailored development package, which includes orientation, technology training and informal lunches with the senior leadership.

People Combine

At People Combine, over 90 per cent of women employees get free lunch, transport and training programme beyond work points. Some of its flagship programmes include ‘partial work partial pay’, unique reward and recognition programme.

They provide their staff with summer, winter and autumn breaks to ensure work-life balance.

(Compiled by Liffy Thomas)