Six things to consider before accepting a job offer

Companies that care consistently for their employees, making them feel valued, are good at attracting and retaining talent. How does one recognise this caring attitude? There are six significant ways in which it usually manifests.

Unique gifts and experiences

While most companies offer bonuses, not many go out of their way to celebrate the little triumphs and milestones in the lives of their employees. Rewarding employees for a job well done and celebrating their birthdays and special anniversaries are one of the ways a company can care for its workforce.

Long-term service awards and annual rewards make employees feel valued. There are companies that offer their employees unique, memorable gifts and experiences — a ‘spa day’, a dinner on a yacht or a trip to the vineyard — to mark the significant events in their lives.

Dealing with stress

A recent report on the mental health in Corporate India conducted by 1to1Help.net stated that 50 per cent of the employees in Indian corporate world — which is one out of every two employees — show signs of depression.

A company has to create a facility whereby employees can express any stress they may be experiencing at work.

The company could either have in-house counsellors or hire the services of an external, unbiased counselling group for its employees.

A daycare centre

This is one of the essentials for working mothers. Being separated from her children can cause a mother considerable stress, and this has the potential to affect her work. A daycare centre on the premises of the company or in the vicinity, can put her heart at ease and allow her to focus on her work.

Work-life balance strategies

For the new generation, working from home is attractive option. However, not all companies can offer this. Where the work-from-home option is not possible, a company can provide flexi hours to accommodate everyone’s needs.

Family benefits

Providing benefits that touch their families too can help retain employees. These benefits include insurance, family holidays, health check-ups and paid maternity & paternity leave for the new parents.

Unwinding at work

Companies can win the loyalty of their employees by looking out for them beyond the work week. Working five days a week can be taxing both mentally and physically, and good companies will do something to help their employees relax and unwind.

This could manifest in different ways — letting them leave office early on Friday, organising ‘yoga at work’ or any other programme for all employees, monthly/weekly game nights, monthly team dinners with families, quarterly outings away from the city.

