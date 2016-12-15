Education

Learning Deficit: A series on education by The Hindu

The Hindu's Senior Deputy Editor Narayan Lakshman tells us what the latest in-depth series 'Learning Deficit' is about. This seven-part series will explore the multi-dimensional crisis of primary education in India. The first three parts identify the critical dimensions of this crisis and the next four explore solutions. Each segment blends a national policy analysis with local reportage, and rich graphical representation of data.

