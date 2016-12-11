The best of east and west

Universities in Singapore attract many Indians and vice-versa. Having familiar faces around you, who are in the same boat, can be a huge asset in a new country. But on the downside, you tend to stick to people you already know, and they to you. A bubble forms, and once you are inside, it is hard to leave its comfort — especially when the grind of classes, exams, tutorials, assignments, projects and co-curricular commitments sets in.

This was the case for me — there were students from my own high school everywhere! Those first few weeks were a blur of attending orientations, ‘bidding’ for classes we wanted to take, learning how to navigate the campus, figuring out what co-curricular activities (CCA) we wanted to do, and so on.

National University of Singapore (NUS) has CCAs for anything you’d be interested in, from astronomy to Toastmasters. As per the bubble, I joined NUS Centre for the Art’s Indian Instrumental Ensemble and Indian Dance. I spent an interesting and fruitful couple of years performing and working in the executive committee of these two groups.

Despite the self-imposed limits, I don’t regret the time I spent there — far from it, in fact. I stuck to my comfort zone, and I still managed to grow by leaps and bounds.

NUS pushes for their students’ holistic development. Though my major was computer engineering, I sampled a little bit each of philosophy, psychology, geopolitics, and Spanish.

Though this wasn’t the case earlier, it’s now mandatory to do an internship during one of your vacations. The NUS Centre for Future-Ready Graduates (a mouthful, I know) will help you out with personal branding, fixing up your CV and your interview skills. There’s a mental-health counselling unit and the conveniently located University Health Centre.

NUS has top-notch facilities across the board and they are constantly working on expanding and improving existing infrastructure. Every time I came back to the campus from a vacation, a new building would greet me. At my last count, there were four Starbucks on the campus — same as the number of fantastic libraries.

While the facilities are very much modern, the pedagogic values are traditionally Asian — so it’s not too much of a culture shock. Still, there is more importance given to self-learning rather than spoon-feeding. Plus, the competition is brutal — you are pitted against the best of the best from around Asia.

Adjacent to NUS, is Yale-NUS, the liberal arts college launched in 2011 as a collaboration between the two universities. Abroad, and in India, especially, NUS may be known for its science and engineering prowess; but if it is a liberal arts education you want, Yale-NUS is your best bet. It is one of few such colleges in Asia, and one I wish had been an option for me.

The upshot is that NUS is the best of both worlds — an international college experience and a short flight away from home. But to make the most of it, remember that the more effort you put in to go out of your comfort zone, the more enriching your NUS experience will be.

The writer studied B.Eng (Hons) at National University of Singapore.