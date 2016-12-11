The Knomadix advantage

Want to be in a classroom where all the students get instant feedback on their assignments or tests, rather than waiting for a day, or even a week? Having trouble keeping up with what the teacher is saying? What if you could get individualised lessons from your teacher? All this can be possible through Knomadix, a learning platform that provides dynamic learning experiences, instant feedback to students, and saves teachers hours on grading. The U.S.-based company has successfully implemented its technology in several schools in America. Ramesh Balan, founder, chief architect and CEO, Knomadix, talks about how the education platform can transform classrooms around the country.

How did Knomadix begin and what was the idea behind it?

We started when the tablet PCs came into the market. We saw them as an opportunity to digitise different modes of interaction. Our vision was to deeply engage with students. The main idea was to make learning more effective. Education is the cornerstone of every society and we believe that technology can play a key role in helping us achieve this goal. But we found that when educational institutes go through the digital conversion process, they tend to leave behind the traditional methods of learning. This is why digital learning and e-learning have not really taken off. We wanted to bridge this gap by merging the digital and traditional methods of teaching. We take the best of the traditional methods and bring them forward to the digital age. The second important thing we want to achieve is to ensure that teachers retain their importance. Knomadix follows a teacher-centric model and does not replace teachers with digital technology.

How does it benefit students and teachers?

Our Knomadix Backpack app for students provides them access to fun and engaging interactive lessons, immediate feedback for improved comprehension and retention, simplified assignment submission and teacher feedback, and improved organisation for learning and preparedness. Teachers can use our Knomadix Studio and Classroom platform that allows dynamic lesson development and classroom management. It enables them to cater to different learning styles, gain insight into student performance, and simplify workflow with auto-assignment management, grading and tabulation. What we want to capture is not just the result. Our platform allows teachers to go deeper and understand the steps that students took, their thinking process, and if they did not get the correct answer, where they went wrong.

Building interactive content...

This is one of the key differentiators of the Knomadix platform. Typically, what you see is a content-based solution. Knomadix, on the other hand, has come up with a platform-based solution. Specifically, the platform’s proprietary authoring tools and cloud-based, software-as-a-service offering makes creating immersive, customised learning experiences for students as easy as point-and-click. We currently have four interactive content-authoring systems — SmartPaper, SmartLabel, SmartVideo and SmartTiles. We are also working on three more systems including Number Sense, Geometrix and SmartQuestion. To learn more, you can watch this video: https://youtu.be/fZnjCgykChU or visit www.knomadix.com.

Beyond the classroom...

This whole transformation should not be underestimated. It is much bigger than making content suitable for laptops and tablets. We need a structured and planned approach to make this successful. Instead of putting the whole responsibility of the transition on the teachers, school administrators and curriculum specialists can pitch in through our platform. The school administrators can make use of lesson-creation and administration tools, insightful analytics, comprehensive support and flexible deployment models. Curriculum specialists can utilise the tools provided by Knomadix Studio to easily transform existing static lessons into (or to create completely new) dynamic, interactive lessons. Knomadix Exchange allows secure sharing and collaboration among teachers at district and state levels.

How long does it take to get trained to use this platform?

Typically, it takes just a few days. We have a two-day training programme which provides hands-on experience of using the platform, managing the classroom and taking advantage of the different data analytics that is presented. It does require some amount of planning to transition the existing curriculum into the new interactive curriculum. We work closely with schools and teachers to provide constant support services that can be customised to the needs of the institutions.