Tata Housing Scholarships, L & T Build India Scholarship, Singapore International Graduate Award

Tata Housing Scholarships for meritorious girl students

The aim is to identify, promote and financially assist meritorious girl students belonging to economically weaker sections, so that they are able to complete their education.

Eligibility: Girls of civil engineering/architecture II year or MBA I year in Construction project management, with total family income below Rs. 3 lakh per year.

Application: Download the application form, attach your testimonials and send it to Tata Housing Development office in Mumbai via post.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 60,000 per year, which is renewable.

Deadline: December 20

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/THS2

L & T Build India Scholarship

L&T construction is supporting fresh engineering graduates interested in pursuing M.Tech in construction technology & management at IIT (Madras/Delhi) or NIT (Surathkal/Tiruchi). Successful students will be considered for employment in L&T later.

Eligibility: Students of B.Tech/B.E, below 23 years of age.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Tuition fee and a stipend of Rs. 13,400 per month for two years.

Deadline: Applications are open now.

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/LAT7

Singapore International Graduate Award (SINGA)

A total of 240 SINGA awards will be given to students who wish to do their PhD training in the field of science, technology and research conferred by either NTU, NUS or SUTD in Singapore.

Eligibility: Candidates holding a master’s degree in science, technology and research.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: A stipend of SGD 24,000 - 30,000, tuition fees, settling-in allowance and airfare.

Deadline: January 1

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SIG410

