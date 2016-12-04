Shell Ideas 360 Global Competition, CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme, Felix Scholarship

Shell Ideas 360 Global Competition

This is a global competition with three stages for students to formulate, develop and pitch their innovative ideas on tackling energy, water and food issues.

Eligibility: UG/PG students above 18 years can apply as an individual or a team.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Trophy, trip to London and a national geographic adventure trip.

Last date to apply: December, 15, 2016

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SIG7

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

The objective of this scheme is to provide scholarships to meritorious single girl children who are continuing their studies in Class XI or XII.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class X with 60 per cent marks or 6.2 CGPA.

Application: Online as well as by post.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 500 per month for two years, which is to be renewed for Class XII

Last date to apply: December 15, 2016 (online) and December 31, 2016 (by post)

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/CMS6

Felix Scholarship

Five awards for underprivileged students from India for applying to a master’s course or full-time DPhil course in any subject, at the University of Oxford, the University of Reading and University of London.

Eligibility: Students who have completed graduation or master’s.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: 100 per cent college fees, living costs (around £14,100) and one return flight from India to U.K.

Last Date to apply: January 6-20, 2017 (depending upon the course)

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/FS15

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com