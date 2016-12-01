Say hello to Science

With fanciful exhibits and interesting experiments, science expos take theories and concepts beyond classrooms and textbooks for a better understanding

Science projects at school evoke musty memories of beleaguered parents and kids sitting overnight with sheets of thermocol, bundles of chart paper, screws and bolts and invariably putting together a flimsy model of a spacecraft or a submarine. Fancier models were a three-dimensional solar system or a working dynamo that made people go ‘wow’ and of course fetched an ‘A’ grade. But if science expos held these days at schools and colleges are any indication, then surely the concept has come a long way from being just a display of paper works to actual application of science principles. The typical school science exhibition has evolved into a platform for kids especially from small towns to have a real exposure and taste of scientific experiments.

At the ‘MASROSAT’S Propulsion 2016-17’ Science Exhibition, organised by Mahatma Schools in association with ISRO, Bengaluru, students, parents and teachers had a brush with space science. The two-day event lent an opportunity to learn, understand and apply various scientific theories. From competitions based on themes like energy, climate change, astronomy and electronics to lecture sessions on Astro physics, Geo physics and space exploration, the event had something for everyone. Apart from the mini planetarium and skywalk that attracted a lot of excited crowd, the exclusive pavilion of exhibits put up by ISRO turned out to be the highlight.

“We have over 25 prototypes of the various spacecrafts and satellites launched by ISRO so far that has found the fancy of onlookers. From the education wing of ISRO, we make it a point to create awareness and interest towards space science among young students,” says Abdul Lateef, scientist from Thumba Rocket Launching Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. “This is the first time, we are exhibiting in Madurai and the response is overwhelming. The pavilion is supported by self-explanatory panels that brief the principle and working of each of the models. The idea is to make children imagine and kindle their fascination for space.”

The expo drew a large number of government school students apart from nearly 100 other private schools. “The competitions were a hit among students and we could see their creative abilities and scientific understanding. I feel science expos propel the curisoity in all of us to learn more as classrooms alone cannot fulfil the purpose of holistic education,” says Shanthi Ramoharan, Vice Principal, Mahatma Baba Building. “I was thrilled to see the scaled down models of rockets and spaceships. In textbooks we only get to see the pictures,” says Deshika, 11th std student.

Scientist Dr. T.V.Venkateswaran of Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, who held a session for students, observes that science expos in schools have interesting experiences to offer. “There are times when students really come up with thought-provoking ideas and questions. Casual discussions on a wide range of science principles range from anything bizarre to the most brilliant and it’s only gratifying to interact with children,” he says.

Another one-day science workshop titled ‘Big-Bang’ was held at Vickram College of Engineering in association with LMES (Let’s Make Engineering Simple) Academy, a Chennai-based YouTube Channel. Over 200 students from 40 private and Government schools in Madurai and Sivaganga districts took part in the workshop. “Students were given a hands-on experience of 12 different science experiments during the workshop. The aim was to stimulate innovative thinking and help them pursue a career in science and engineering,” says Dr. S. Nagarajan, Principal of the college.